Canada announced five immigration pathways through which international medical doctors can apply for permanent residence in the country

The federal government reserved 5,000 immigration spaces under the Provincial Nominee Program and introduced a new Express Entry category for physicians

Nominated doctors will receive work permits processed within 14 days while their permanent residence applications are being finalised

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Canada has laid out five immigration pathways through which international medical doctors can obtain permanent residence, as part of a broader push to close gaps in the country's healthcare workforce.

The announcement covers multiple programmes that allow qualified physicians to settle permanently in Canada based on their work experience, qualifications, and the province or territory they intend to move to.

Canada unveiled new immigration measures to recruit medical doctors Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Five Pathways Open to Medical Doctors

Eligible doctors can pursue permanent residence through the following programmes:

1. Express Entry

2. Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

3. Atlantic Immigration Program

4. Rural Community Immigration Pilot

5. Francophone Community Immigration Pilot

The government said the range of options is designed to give international physicians flexibility in choosing a route that fits their circumstances, including their employment situation and preferred destination within Canada.

New Express Entry Category and Reserved Spaces

Canada has introduced a dedicated Express Entry category for medical doctors who have completed at least one year of full-time work experience in Canada within the past three years.

The category is aimed at helping doctors already practising in the country move more smoothly into permanent residence.

In addition, the federal government has ring-fenced 5,000 immigration spaces within the Provincial Nominee Program specifically for physicians.

Provinces and territories can use these spaces to nominate doctors who already hold job offers or letters of support. To reduce delays in recruitment, doctors nominated through this route will have their work permits processed within 14 days, allowing them to continue working while their permanent residence applications are under review.

Medical doctors can now move to Canada through five PR pathways Photo: Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

Family Members Can Be Included

Canada also confirmed that applicants may add their spouses, common-law partners, and dependent children to their permanent residence applications.

The government said this provision is intended to make relocating to Canada a more practical option for medical professionals considering a long-term move.

Officials encouraged qualified doctors to review the available pathways and identify the programme that best aligns with their experience and job opportunities across Canada's provinces and territories.

Canada introduces new requirement for Nigerians looking for work permit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has changed the rules for a key work permit exemption, blocking foreign workers from qualifying if they had not yet started their job with an overseas employer before relocating.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published updated guidance, revising the eligibility criteria for the C20 reciprocal employment exemption, which allows certain foreign nationals to work in Canada without first undergoing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Under the old system, a foreign national could secure a C20 work permit even if employment with the foreign company was only due to begin after arriving in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng