NCAA's Director of Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, issued the advice via his verified X account on Monday

Achimugu warned that check-in closing times differ across airlines, making early arrival critical for international passengers

The advisory comes as the federal government approved new international routes for United Nigeria Airlines, including New York and Dubai

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has told passengers on international flights to be at the airport no later than three hours before their scheduled departure time, warning that varying airline check-in policies could leave latecomers stranded.

Michael Achimugu, the NCAA's Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, issued the guidance on Monday, August 3 through his verified X account, urging travellers to plan their journeys carefully and make use of online check-in services where possible.

NCAA has urged international passengers to get to the airport early Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

Achimugu wrote:

"For international flights, please, be at the airport three hours before departure. Some airlines close their check-in counters earlier than others. Also, if you can, check in online and secure a seat number. I can't stress this enough. Better to be too early for your flight, than be late."

Why Early Arrival Matters for International Travellers

Beyond the check-in desk, international passengers must also clear security screening, immigration, and boarding before their gate close a process that can take considerably longer than most travellers expect.

Industry observers have noted that because different airlines enforce different cut-off times, there is no single rule passengers can rely on, making the three-hour window a practical buffer rather than a mere suggestion.

Checking in online ahead of arrival has also been highlighted as a way to reduce time spent at the airport and to secure a preferred seat before reaching the terminal.

United Nigeria Airlines Set to Launch New Routes

The NCAA's advisory arrives at a moment of expansion for Nigerian carriers.

The Federal Government recently approved between four and five new international destinations for United Nigeria Airlines, covering cities including New York, Canada, and Dubai.

NCAA says passengers who arrive early stand a better chance of completing all airport formalities without pressure. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Two newly acquired Boeing 737-800NG aircraft were also unveiled during the announcement in Lagos.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo said the approvals were aimed at reducing the outsized role of foreign carriers on Nigerian international routes.

He noted that foreign airlines currently move between 90% and 95% of all outbound passengers from Nigeria, leaving indigenous carriers with only a marginal share of the market.

The new route allocations, he said, are intended to help local airlines compete more effectively by taking full advantage of existing bilateral air service agreements.

FG hands over Enugu airport under PPP deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) disclosed plans to commence renovation work at a terminal of the Lagos airport after securing the necessary approvals.

FAAN Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, said the project had been identified for rehabilitation months earlier, but implementation was postponed because of approval processes and logistical challenges.

Source: Legit.ng