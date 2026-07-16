Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

China Releases List of 55 Countries Eligible for 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit in 2026
Asia

China Releases List of 55 Countries Eligible for 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit in 2026

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • China published its updated list of 55 countries eligible for the 240-hour visa-free transit programme in 2026
  • The policy allowed qualifying travellers to remain in approved transit areas for up to 10 days without obtaining a traditional visa
  • Nigerian passport holders were not included among the countries eligible for the visa-free transit arrangement

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

International travellers passing through China can now check whether they qualify for the country's 240-hour visa-free transit programme after Chinese immigration authorities published the latest list of eligible countries for 2026.

The policy allows eligible foreign nationals travelling to a third destination to transit through designated cities and ports in China without obtaining a traditional visa, provided they meet the programme's conditions.

China published its updated list of 55 countries eligible for the 240-hour visa-free transit programme
China published its 2026 list of 55 countries eligible for 240-hour visa-free transit. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

According to information published by China's National Immigration Administration, citizens of 55 countries across Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Asia are currently eligible to benefit from the 240-hour (10-day) visa-free transit arrangement.

Read also

Zambia releases list of 34 countries eligible for visa on arrival in 2026

The scheme is designed to facilitate international travel and tourism by allowing qualifying passengers to remain in approved transit areas before continuing to another country or region.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

55 countries eligible for China's 240-hour visa-free transit

Europe (40 countries)

  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Denmark
  5. Estonia
  6. Finland
  7. France
  8. Germany
  9. Greece
  10. Hungary
  11. Iceland
  12. Italy
  13. Latvia
  14. Lithuania
  15. Luxembourg
  16. Malta
  17. Netherlands
  18. Poland
  19. Portugal
  20. Slovakia
  21. Slovenia
  22. Spain
  23. Sweden
  24. Switzerland
  25. Monaco
  26. Russia
  27. United Kingdom
  28. Ireland
  29. Cyprus
  30. Bulgaria
  31. Romania
  32. Ukraine
  33. Serbia
  34. Croatia
  35. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  36. Montenegro
  37. North Macedonia
  38. Albania
  39. Belarus
  40. Norway.

Americas (6 countries)

  1. United States
  2. Canada
  3. Brazil
  4. Mexico
  5. Argentina
  6. Chile

Oceania (2 countries)

  1. Australia
  2. New Zealand

Asia (7 countries)

  1. South Korea
  2. Japan
  3. Singapore
  4. Brunei
  5. United Arab Emirates
  6. Qatar
  7. Indonesia

How China's 240-hour visa-free transit works

Eligible travellers may remain in approved areas of China for up to 240 hours (10 days) while waiting for onward travel to a third country or region.

The policy applies only to passengers who satisfy the immigration requirements, including holding valid travel documents and confirmed onward tickets to another destination. It is intended for transit purposes and does not replace a standard Chinese visa for travellers whose journeys fall outside the programme's conditions.

Read also

Full list of African countries whose citizens can visit Norway without visa in 2026

Immigration authorities retain the final decision on admission at the port of entry.

What travellers should know

Before travelling, passengers should confirm that their nationality, travel itinerary and transit route qualify under China's current visa-free transit policy.

Since immigration rules may change, travellers are advised to verify the latest requirements with China's National Immigration Administration before departure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries qualify for China's 240-hour visa-free transit in 2026?

China currently allows citizens of 55 countries across Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Asia to use the 240-hour visa-free transit programme.

Can Nigerians use China's 240-hour visa-free transit?

No. Nigeria is not included on China's current list of eligible countries for the 240-hour visa-free transit policy.

How long can eligible travellers stay?

Eligible travellers may remain in approved transit areas for up to 240 hours (10 days), subject to immigration conditions.

Does the policy allow travellers to enter China for tourism?

The scheme is intended for transit passengers travelling onward to a third country or region. Travellers whose trips do not meet the programme's requirements may need to obtain a regular Chinese visa. Legit.ng had earlier reported about countries whose residents need no visa to enter China, according to immigration authorities.

Read also

New Zealand publishes official lists of African countries, others that are visa-free in 2026

Does visa-free transit guarantee entry into China?

No. Chinese immigration officers make the final decision on admission after verifying that travellers satisfy all eligibility requirements.

List of countries that requires no visa to enter South Korea

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea have updated the entry frameworks for international travelers, detailing specific visa-free stay limits for global citizens.

Under South Korea's reciprocal visa-waiver agreements, ordinary passport holders from eligible jurisdictions can enter the country for short-term stays, including tourism, business meetings, and family visits, without obtaining a traditional consular visa

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Hot:
Afcon 2025 Nigeria iran Petrol diesel prices Miles mcfly Lauren shehadi