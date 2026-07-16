China published its updated list of 55 countries eligible for the 240-hour visa-free transit programme in 2026

The policy allowed qualifying travellers to remain in approved transit areas for up to 10 days without obtaining a traditional visa

Nigerian passport holders were not included among the countries eligible for the visa-free transit arrangement

International travellers passing through China can now check whether they qualify for the country's 240-hour visa-free transit programme after Chinese immigration authorities published the latest list of eligible countries for 2026.

The policy allows eligible foreign nationals travelling to a third destination to transit through designated cities and ports in China without obtaining a traditional visa, provided they meet the programme's conditions.

China published its 2026 list of 55 countries eligible for 240-hour visa-free transit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to information published by China's National Immigration Administration, citizens of 55 countries across Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Asia are currently eligible to benefit from the 240-hour (10-day) visa-free transit arrangement.

The scheme is designed to facilitate international travel and tourism by allowing qualifying passengers to remain in approved transit areas before continuing to another country or region.

55 countries eligible for China's 240-hour visa-free transit

Europe (40 countries)

Austria Belgium Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands Poland Portugal Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Monaco Russia United Kingdom Ireland Cyprus Bulgaria Romania Ukraine Serbia Croatia Bosnia and Herzegovina Montenegro North Macedonia Albania Belarus Norway.

Americas (6 countries)

United States Canada Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile

Oceania (2 countries)

Australia New Zealand

Asia (7 countries)

South Korea Japan Singapore Brunei United Arab Emirates Qatar Indonesia

How China's 240-hour visa-free transit works

Eligible travellers may remain in approved areas of China for up to 240 hours (10 days) while waiting for onward travel to a third country or region.

The policy applies only to passengers who satisfy the immigration requirements, including holding valid travel documents and confirmed onward tickets to another destination. It is intended for transit purposes and does not replace a standard Chinese visa for travellers whose journeys fall outside the programme's conditions.

Immigration authorities retain the final decision on admission at the port of entry.

What travellers should know

Before travelling, passengers should confirm that their nationality, travel itinerary and transit route qualify under China's current visa-free transit policy.

Since immigration rules may change, travellers are advised to verify the latest requirements with China's National Immigration Administration before departure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries qualify for China's 240-hour visa-free transit in 2026?

China currently allows citizens of 55 countries across Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Asia to use the 240-hour visa-free transit programme.

Can Nigerians use China's 240-hour visa-free transit?

No. Nigeria is not included on China's current list of eligible countries for the 240-hour visa-free transit policy.

How long can eligible travellers stay?

Eligible travellers may remain in approved transit areas for up to 240 hours (10 days), subject to immigration conditions.

Does the policy allow travellers to enter China for tourism?

The scheme is intended for transit passengers travelling onward to a third country or region. Travellers whose trips do not meet the programme's requirements may need to obtain a regular Chinese visa. Legit.ng had earlier reported about countries whose residents need no visa to enter China, according to immigration authorities.

Does visa-free transit guarantee entry into China?

No. Chinese immigration officers make the final decision on admission after verifying that travellers satisfy all eligibility requirements.

List of countries that requires no visa to enter South Korea

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea have updated the entry frameworks for international travelers, detailing specific visa-free stay limits for global citizens.

Under South Korea's reciprocal visa-waiver agreements, ordinary passport holders from eligible jurisdictions can enter the country for short-term stays, including tourism, business meetings, and family visits, without obtaining a traditional consular visa

Source: Legit.ng