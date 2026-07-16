The UAE clarified that travellers of all nationalities can apply for a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa without requiring a sponsor or host

Authorities confirmed that visa holders can stay for up to 90 days per visit, extend their stay once, but must not exceed 180 days in a calendar year

Applicants were required to show a minimum bank balance of $4,000 over the previous six months, alongside valid travel documents and health insurance

Travellers planning frequent visits to the United Arab Emirates can now better understand how the country's five-year multiple-entry tourist visa works after authorities released fresh details on the eligibility requirements, application process and stay limits.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai explained that the long-term tourist visa is available to all nationalities and does not require applicants to have a sponsor or host in the UAE.

International airline passengers reviewing updated flight schedules and visa documentation at a Dubai transit hub. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The visa allows visitors to enter and leave the UAE multiple times over a five-year period, making it suitable for tourists, business travellers, people visiting relatives and those who regularly travel to the Emirates, Gulf News reports.

One of the major conditions is that visitors can stay in the UAE for up to 90 days per visit, with the option to extend the stay for another 90 days. However, the total time spent in the country must not exceed 180 days within a single year.

Documents required to apply

According to the GDRFA, applicants must provide several documents when submitting their applications.

These include:

A passport valid for at least six months

A recent passport photograph

Valid health insurance

A confirmed return or onward ticket

Bank statements covering the previous six months

Proof of a minimum bank balance of $4,000 (or its equivalent in another currency) during the last six months

The financial requirement is intended to demonstrate that applicants have sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay in the UAE.

How to apply for the UAE's 5-year tourist visa

Applications can be submitted through the UAE's official digital platforms and smart applications.

Travellers can also complete the process through Customer Happiness Centres and Amer Service Centres.

The process involves selecting the visa service, filling out the application form, uploading the required documents and paying the applicable fees.

Dubai authorities explained the requirements for the UAE's five-year multiple-entry tourist visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How much does the visa cost?

The GDRFA stated that the total application fee is Dh3,713, covering visa charges, service fees and a refundable financial guarantee.

The final amount may vary depending on an applicant's individual circumstances and any additional services required.

Important rules applicants should know

Authorities advised visa holders to monitor their length of stay carefully to avoid overstaying penalties.

Travellers can check their entry and exit history using the UAE's travel movement report to ensure they remain within the permitted period.

Key features of the UAE's 5-year tourist visa

Some of the major benefits of the visa include:

Open to applicants of all nationalities

No sponsor or host required

Valid for five years

Multiple entries permitted throughout the visa validity

Stay of up to 90 days per visit

One extension of up to 90 additional days

Maximum stay of 180 days in a calendar year

Minimum bank balance requirement of $4,000 over the previous six months

The UAE said the long-term multiple-entry tourist visa is designed to make travel more convenient for frequent visitors while supporting the country's tourism sector by encouraging repeat visits from travellers around the world.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng