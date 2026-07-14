Nigeria's oil and gas sector must embrace AI and cybersecurity for competitive digital transformation

Infodata showcases solutions to enhance operational efficiency and protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats

Industry leaders stress the urgent need for collaboration in developing secure, integrated digital ecosystems

Nigeria's oil and gas industry has been urged to accelerate investment in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and digital transformation as global energy markets increasingly rely on advanced technologies to improve efficiency, strengthen resilience and boost production.

This call was made by Infodata Professional Services during the NOG Energy Week 2026 in Abuja, where the technology company showcased digital solutions designed to help operators modernise their operations while protecting critical infrastructure from growing cyber threats.

Experts call for AI deployment in Nigeria's energy infrastructure Credit: NOG Energy Week

Source: Facebook

Digital transformation no longer optional

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Infodata's Sales Leader for Oil & Gas Operations, Engr. Nduka Nwosu, said discussions at this year's event confirmed that digital transformation has evolved from a strategic ambition into an operational necessity for energy companies.

According to him, organisations that delay modernisation risk losing competitiveness in an industry that is increasingly driven by automation, artificial intelligence and data-powered decision-making.

"We demonstrated how digital technologies and cybersecurity can help operators improve operational efficiency, protect critical infrastructure and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives," Nwosu said.

He added that the conference also provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships with existing customers while creating new partnerships across the energy value chain.

AI and cybersecurity reshaping energy operations

Nwosu identified three major themes dominating discussions at NOG Energy Week 2026: digital transformation, operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence.

He explained that AI is enabling operators to analyse vast amounts of operational data, improve predictive maintenance, optimise production processes, strengthen asset reliability and detect cyber threats more effectively.

"When implemented responsibly, AI improves decision-making and operational performance," he said.

The Infodata executive also warned that cybersecurity has become a boardroom issue as cyberattacks targeting industrial control systems become more sophisticated.

According to him, attacks on operational technology environments could disrupt production, threaten worker safety and result in significant financial losses.

"Operational Technology systems control critical industrial processes. Protecting these environments requires a specialized approach that balances security with operational continuity," he stated.

Supporting smarter oilfields

Nwosu said Infodata continues to help energy companies modernise their infrastructure through services including OT cybersecurity, network segmentation, threat monitoring, data protection, systems integration, managed services and regulatory compliance.

Looking ahead, he predicted that digital oilfields powered by AI and real-time analytics would play an increasingly important role in improving production efficiency, reducing downtime and enabling data-driven operations across Nigeria's energy industry.

He stressed that achieving this vision would require stronger collaboration among engineering firms, technology providers, operators and regulators to develop secure, integrated digital ecosystems.

A consultative approach to innovation

Also speaking at the event, Infodata's Regional Operations Manager, Chika Udensi, said the company adopts a consultative engagement model that focuses on understanding each customer's operational challenges before recommending technology solutions.

"Our approach is not to sell products first; it is to understand the customer's business," Udensi said.

He explained that Infodata conducts discovery workshops to identify operational bottlenecks, business objectives and technology gaps before designing tailored digital transformation roadmaps.

Through partnerships with leading global technology providers, the company delivers solutions covering AI, cybersecurity, cloud services, automation, digital resilience, infrastructure modernisation, data management and managed services across the oil and gas, manufacturing, financial services and telecommunications sectors.

Addressing Industry Challenges

Udensi noted that conversations with operators at NOG Energy Week revealed growing demand for technologies that can improve operational efficiency and support faster, data-driven decision-making.

Among the major challenges facing the sector are ageing infrastructure, fragmented data, increasing cyber risks, limited operational visibility, delays in processing historical data and the need for predictive maintenance to reduce costly downtime.

Nigeria's oil infrastructure requires AI and cybersecurity protection. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He said Infodata plans to deepen engagement with operators, refineries, exploration firms, marginal field owners and oilfield service companies to develop customised technology strategies that improve productivity and strengthen cybersecurity.

Both executives reaffirmed the company's commitment to helping Nigeria's energy sector embrace secure digital transformation, build local technical capacity and deploy innovative technologies that will improve resilience, competitiveness and sustainable growth in the years ahead.

CBN plans to use AI to tackle fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) to strengthen fraud prevention and improve the efficiency of Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem.

This was contained in the newly launched Nigeria Payments System Vision (PSV) 2028.

The initiative, outlined in the apex bank’s newly released PSV 2028 policy document, positions AI as a core technology in Nigeria’s push to build a more secure, inclusive and globally competitive payments infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng