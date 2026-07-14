NYSC has warned employers against poor welfare support, with possible blacklisting for failing to meet corps members' needs

The scheme's director-general urged stakeholders to improve support while reminding corps members about security responsibilities

Nafiu also encouraged corps members to build entrepreneurial skills and prepare financially before completing their service

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned that organisations that fail to provide basic welfare support for corps members posted to serve with them may be blacklisted from receiving future corps members.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, issued the warning during an interaction with corps members in Lokoja, Kogi state, during his working visit to the state.

NYSC DG announces tougher action over corps members' accommodation and transport. Photo: NYSC

Source: Facebook

A statement shared on the NYSC’s Facebook page on Tuesday, July 14, said the NYSC chief executive urged corps employers to improve the welfare of members serving in their organisations.

Nafiu said employers who fail to provide accommodation and transportation for corps members could lose the privilege of benefiting from the services of the scheme.

NYSC urges support for corps members’ welfare

The DG said the federal government remains committed to the safety and welfare of corps members. He called on state governments, local governments, and other stakeholders to increase their support for the scheme.

He also reminded corps members that security is a shared responsibility and encouraged them to report suspicious activities to the appropriate security agencies.

Nafiu advised corps members to remain disciplined, dedicated to their duties, and avoid actions that could affect their reputation. He noted that they represent their families, institutions of graduation, and the NYSC.

DG encourages corps members to embrace entrepreneurship

The NYSC boss urged corps members to take their post-camp Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training seriously.

He encouraged them to improve their chosen skills before completing their service year and to consider small-scale businesses as a way to become entrepreneurs.

Employers who neglect corps members face fresh warning from NYSC. Photo: NYSC

Source: Facebook

“Be proactive, identify business opportunities within your host communities, and start making some money for yourselves even now,” Nafiu told the corps members.

Acknowledging the economic difficulties in the country, he advised corps members to develop a habit of saving and managing their finances carefully.

“Take your service year as a training ground for future financial management by managing your finances wisely,” he said.

FG approves new NYSC training streams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government approved major reforms to the National Youth Service Corps, introducing 11 specialised streams and a new training system for corps members.

The reforms will retain the one-year service period but reorganise orientation activities into three phases covering national values, career preparation, entrepreneurship and specialised skills development.

Corps members will choose from areas including technology, agriculture, healthcare, education, legal services, enterprise, and security under the redesigned NYSC structure aimed at improving employability.

FG unveils seven major NYSC reforms

Previously, Legit.ng disclosed that the Federal Government approved the first comprehensive review of the National Youth Service Corps in over five decades, introducing changes to reshape the scheme.

The reforms include a technology-driven mobilisation process, safer deployment plans, skills-based assignments, improved orientation programmes, modern governance and upgraded camp standards.

The government said the changes would transform NYSC into a skills-focused platform that prepares graduates for careers, entrepreneurship and national development.

Source: Legit.ng