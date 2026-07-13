A Nigerian lady found an unexpected item hidden in her ex-boyfriend's wardrobe while going through his belongings

She shared the discovery on TikTok, saying the discovery caused her to block and delete his number without hesitation

Her caption hinted that the item may have belonged to another lady, with the TikTok video quickly drawing strong reactions online

A Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after she shared the moment she discovered an empty red ring box tucked inside her ex-boyfriend's wardrobe.

According to the lady, this unexpected discovery caused her to cut all ties with him on the spot.

Lady cries out after searching ex-boyfriend's wardrobe. Photo credit: @Nikiporch/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady finds ring in ex-boyfriend's wardrobe

In the clip posted to her TikTok page, Nikiporch filmed herself reaching into the wardrobe and holding up the empty box.

In the caption that accompanied the video, she was direct about how she responded to the discovery, writing that she blocked and deleted his number immediately.

She also suggested the ring was almost certainly meant for someone else, adding that the owner of the ring might come across the post.

What made the moment land so hard for many viewers was the line she included about being made to feel comfortable, implying she had been kept close while another relationship was quietly being planned behind the scenes.

Viewers react as lady drags ex-boyfriend

The video attracted lots responses from people on TikTok who had strong opinions on both the discovery and what it meant to revisit a past relationship.

@Gem gold said:

"Omor the kind peace of mind that comes with being single eeh."

@𝓐𝓴𝓾𝓭𝓸 said:

"Sorry but this is why it’s good not to go back to an ex after a fall out!There’s always someone better out there."

@xiolla added:

"What if he wants to propose to u? u guys shouldn't always be quick to judge ,some persons like surprises."

See the post below:

Lady receives messages from ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady showed netizens the message she received on WhatsApp from her former boyfriend.

He found out she had started a new relationship and messaged her to share how he feels about her.

Source: Legit.ng