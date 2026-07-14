Mrs Rachel Alamu, a survivor of the Oyo bandit kidnapping, described how captors used bicycles to transport victims deep into the forest

She revealed that her car was first used to move the group to a point where they met primary school pupils and their teacher before the long trek began

Alamu said the group walked for about an hour before riding bicycles for more than four hours through difficult terrain to reach the bandits' destination

Mrs Rachel Alamu, a survivor of the bandit kidnapping in Oyo State, has described in vivid detail how she and other captives, including primary school pupils and their teacher, were transported deep into a forest following their abduction.

Speaking in a video interview published by TVC News, Alamu recounted that the ordeal began when her car was used by the kidnappers to move the group to an initial gathering point.

Mrs Rachael Alamu speaks about navigating forest. Photo credit: TVC News/YouTube.

Source: Youtube

It was there that they encountered the young school children and their teacher, who had also been taken.

Bicycles used to move victims through the forest

From that point, the captives were forced to continue on foot for roughly one hour before the bandits produced bicycles to cover the remaining distance, she said to TVC News.

Alamu said approximately ten bicycles were brought out, and the group was packed onto them for what turned out to be an exhausting journey.

"We had to walk for about one hour, they brought bicycle machine and about ten of them so we were packed there and we rode for more than four hours on charred parts but they knew their way," she said.

Viewers react to the survivor's account

The video drew lots of responses online, with some Nigerians calling for more of the survivors to be heard.

@young luvcutie said:

"Pls ooo u people should try an interview the children as well oo,hmm they will have alot to say."

@wangping said:

"I don't buy this story, she's narrating the story without tears of bad memory, hmm no."

@AJOKE ADEE added:

"Please where is that woman that backed baby, have not seen her in all the videos so far."

Watch the video below:

Man speaks on rescued Oyo children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took to X to express his joy after children and teachers kidnapped by bandits in Oyo State were rescued.

The man said the rescued children had experienced hardship that most people could never imagine, urging that such an ordeal should never happen to any Nigerian again.

Source: Legit.ng