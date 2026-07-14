England and Argentina are set to face off in the second semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina and England needed extra time to beat Switzerland and Norway in the quarter-final

Opta’s supercomputer has backed the Three Lions to score a famous victory and reach the final

England and Argentina are set to meet in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the tournament reaches the best four teams on the planet.

Argentina advanced to the last four by defeating Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals, needing 120 minutes to get past 10-man Switzerland after Breel Embolo’s red card.

Opta's supercomputer predicts England vs Argentina. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

England also needed 120 minutes to overcome Norway 2-1 thanks to Jude Bellingham’s brace to complete a comeback and book their place in the semi-finals.

Supercomputer predicts England vs Argentina

As noted by The Analyst, Opta ran 25,000 pre-game simulations and gave England a 38.2% probability of clinching victory within regulation time. Argentina, the reigning world champions, are given a 32% chance of winning the tie inside 90 minutes.

Opta's model also puts the likelihood of a draw at 29.7%, which would push the contest into extra time and potentially a penalty shootout. Should the match go the distance, England hold a narrow edge, with a 51.9% chance of progressing compared to Argentina's 48.1%.

As noted by FIFA, the winner of the England vs Argentina tie will advance to the World Cup final, where they will face the victor of the other semi-final between France and Spain.

For England, reaching the final would represent a historic opportunity, with the nation having last won the World Cup in 1966. Argentina, on the other hand, would be seeking to retain the title they claimed in Qatar in 2022 and add another chapter to their storied tournament history.

Mysterious cat predicts England vs Argentina

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina.

The feline predictor agrees with the supercomputer that the Thomas Tuchel-led side will prevail and advance to the final scheduled for July 19.

Source: Legit.ng