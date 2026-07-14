Supercomputer Predicts England vs Argentina 2026 FIFA World Cup Semi-final
- England and Argentina are set to face off in the second semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Argentina and England needed extra time to beat Switzerland and Norway in the quarter-final
- Opta’s supercomputer has backed the Three Lions to score a famous victory and reach the final
England and Argentina are set to meet in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the tournament reaches the best four teams on the planet.
Argentina advanced to the last four by defeating Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals, needing 120 minutes to get past 10-man Switzerland after Breel Embolo’s red card.
England also needed 120 minutes to overcome Norway 2-1 thanks to Jude Bellingham’s brace to complete a comeback and book their place in the semi-finals.
Supercomputer predicts England vs Argentina
As noted by The Analyst, Opta ran 25,000 pre-game simulations and gave England a 38.2% probability of clinching victory within regulation time. Argentina, the reigning world champions, are given a 32% chance of winning the tie inside 90 minutes.
Opta's model also puts the likelihood of a draw at 29.7%, which would push the contest into extra time and potentially a penalty shootout. Should the match go the distance, England hold a narrow edge, with a 51.9% chance of progressing compared to Argentina's 48.1%.
As noted by FIFA, the winner of the England vs Argentina tie will advance to the World Cup final, where they will face the victor of the other semi-final between France and Spain.
For England, reaching the final would represent a historic opportunity, with the nation having last won the World Cup in 1966. Argentina, on the other hand, would be seeking to retain the title they claimed in Qatar in 2022 and add another chapter to their storied tournament history.
Mysterious cat predicts England vs Argentina
Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina.
The feline predictor agrees with the supercomputer that the Thomas Tuchel-led side will prevail and advance to the final scheduled for July 19.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.