The UK government is planning to introduce a £10,000 repayment scheme for asylum support under the new Immigration and Asylum Bill

Officials say the measure will ensure fairness to taxpayers, but refugee organisations warn it could place an extra burden on vulnerable families

Experts also question whether the scheme will raise significant funds, given the low employment and earnings among many refugees

The UK government has announced new measures under the Immigration and Asylum Bill that will require people granted asylum to repay around £10,000 towards the cost of their accommodation and support once they begin earning.

Under the proposals, asylum seekers who gain the right to work in the UK will need to pay the flat-rate fee before they can settle permanently.

UK asylum seekers repay £10,000 under new Immigration Bill. Photo credit: MerandShaw/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood explained the reasoning behind the changes, saying: "Asylum support is a right, but it is also a responsibility. Once people can contribute and repay the generosity of the British people, we expect them to do so."

According to BBC, the Home Office has not yet confirmed the income threshold at which repayments will begin, but the home secretary will have the power to adjust both the charge and repayment levels to ensure fairness and prevent destitution.

Costs of asylum support

According to the Home Office, taxpayers spent around £4bn on asylum support last year. The average cost of housing an asylum seeker is £23.25 per night in publicly-owned accommodation, rising to £144 per night in hotels. Weekly subsistence payments range from £9.95 to £49.18 per person.

Those whose asylum claims are rejected and leave the UK will also be required to repay costs before being allowed to return.

Criticism from refugee organisations

The Refugee Council has strongly criticised the plans, describing them as an "extra tax on refugees". Its director of external affairs, Imran Hussain, argued:

"The reason why many need asylum support is because the Home Office itself bans asylum seekers from working while their claims are being assessed. Asylum support is only given to people who are at risk of being destitute, so this new financial burden would only harm those who arrive on our shores with nothing."

Questions over effectiveness

Experts have raised doubts about how much money the government will actually recover. The University of Oxford's Migration Observatory highlighted that employment rates among refugees remain relatively low. Dr Madeleine Sumption noted: "In 2023, for example, an estimated 13% of people granted refugee status five years earlier were earning at least £20,000, with the rest either not working or on lower earnings."

Home Office data shows that between 2015 and 2023, only a quarter of asylum seekers aged 16 to 64 were in employment within the same year of being granted refugee status. This figure rose to 50% after two years, but median earnings remained at £23,000, with just 40% earning above the minimum wage.

Political reactions

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp accused Labour of adopting Conservative policies, stating: "This precise scheme was proposed by us in an amendment to the Immigration Bill last year, which Labour blocked."

The Immigration and Asylum Bill is intended to create what ministers describe as a "firm but fair" asylum system, aimed at reducing illegal migration. However, parts of the bill are expected to face opposition from some Labour MPs.

The Home Office recently announced plans to use more former military barracks to house asylum seekers, following the closure of 20 hotels in England. The new immigration law will also introduce "capped safe and legal" routes to the UK, allowing universities, community groups and businesses to sponsor refugees, reducing costs for taxpayers.

Oxford Migration Observatory questions repayment scheme effectiveness. Photo credit: MerandShaw/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

How UK denied visas 1.34 Million Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid the 'japa' wave in Nigeria, the United Kingdom (UK) reportedly rejected at least 1,344,595 visa applications from Nigerians between 2005 and the first quarter of 2026. Legit.ng reports that 'japa', a Yoruba word meaning "to flee" or "to leave quickly," has become synonymous with the growing trend of Nigerians relocating abroad in search of better economic opportunities, improved living conditions, and career prospects.

Source: Legit.ng