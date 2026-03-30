Nigeria was excluded from the US decision to ease restrictions on asylum processing for selected countries

The Trump administration maintained immigration limits on Nigeria following earlier security concerns

US authorities confirmed that the broader freeze on other legal immigration applications remained in force

Nigeria has been excluded from a limited easing of asylum restrictions announced by the administration of United States President Donald Trump, leaving Nigerian applicants and other affected nationals under tightened immigration controls.

According to CBS News, the relaxation applies only to asylum seekers from countries not listed under an earlier travel ban or immigration restriction order.

The US has eased asylum restrictions for selected countries. Photo: Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria is among 39 countries that remain subject to the tougher measures, despite a partial reopening of asylum processing by US authorities.

The initial crackdown followed the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, allegedly carried out by an Afghan national who had been granted asylum in 2025. After one of the victims died later that year, US officials imposed a pause on asylum cases to review national security procedures.

Why Nigeria remained excluded

In December 2025, Trump announced new limits on entry into the United States by nationals of 15 countries, including Nigeria. He said the decision was taken after weighing foreign policy, security and counterterrorism considerations.

“I have determined to partially restrict and limit the entry of nationals of the following 15 countries,” Trump said, adding that the restrictions applied to both immigrants and nonimmigrants.

The Trump administration maintained immigration limits on Nigeria. Photo: FB/AsiwajuBolaTinubu, Getty

Source: Getty Images

Although asylum adjudication has now resumed for some applicants, officials confirmed that nationals of countries affected by the proclamation remain excluded from the relief.

DHS confirms limited easing

The Department of Homeland Security told CBS News that US Citizenship and Immigration Services had lifted the hold only for applicants from countries not considered high risk.

“USCIS has lifted the adjudicative hold for thoroughly screened asylum seekers from non-high-risk countries,” the department said.

It added that the move allows authorities to focus resources on more intensive screening where required and that “maximum screening and vetting for ALL aliens continues unabated.”

Beyond asylum cases, the Trump administration has kept in place a freeze on other legal immigration applications from the 39 listed countries. These include applications for work permits, permanent residency and US citizenship.

The policy forms part of broader efforts by the administration to tighten legal immigration. Officials argue the measures are needed to address fraud and security gaps.

Immigration advocates disagree and say compliant migrants are bearing the cost of blanket restrictions that remain firmly in place for countries like Nigeria.

US introduces tough visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that tourists from dozens of countries, including the UK, could be asked to provide a five-year social media history as a condition of entry to the US, under a new proposal unveiled by American officials.

The new condition would affect people from dozens of countries who are eligible to visit the US for 90 days without a visa, as long as they have filled out an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) form.

Source: Legit.ng