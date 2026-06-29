A Nigerian businessman popularly known as Big Joe was reportedly shot by unidentified gunmen outside his shop in South Africa

Videos circulating online showed the businessman lying in a pool of blood as traders and residents gathered around him

The tragic incident has renewed conversations about the safety of Nigerians living and doing business in South Africa

A Nigerian businessman identified simply as Big Joe has reportedly lost his life after he was attacked by gunmen outside his business premises in Witbank (Emalahleni), Mpumalanga Province, South Africa.

According to eyewitness accounts, the businessman was standing outside his shop when unidentified assailants reportedly approached and opened fire on him multiple times before fleeing the area.

Big Joe was reportedly shot by unidentified gunmen outside his shop in South Africa. Photos: Big Joe.

Source: Instagram

The shocking incident has left members of the Nigerian community in South Africa devastated, as many continue to mourn the businessman, who was said to be well known among fellow traders.

Shortly after news of the incident surfaced, disturbing videos began circulating across several social media platforms.

The clips showed Big Joe lying motionless in a pool of blood outside his shop while shocked residents and fellow business owners gathered around him in disbelief.

Despite efforts by those present to assist him, reports claimed that he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities had yet to release an official statement confirming the circumstances surrounding the shooting or identifying those responsible.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Bij Joe's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@cc.juliet stated:

"This people are looking for war, seriously they wan problem and they will get it"

@fastlane_tires noted:

"If they insist that you should leave their country, why remain there and put your life at risk? No place is worth dying for. If you have to relocate, it's better to return to Nigeria alive than to lose your life trying to stay where you're no longer wanted this is so sad"

@poladehindeamoo commented:

"I think are Government is very weak at responding to the killings and xenophobic attack against Nigerians maybe bcos they don't care for lives. By now the S.A. government suppose be on massive sanction from Nigeria Government and just useless mouth warning. If there Government can't stop them, they let Nigerians send S.A out of our country, let withdraw Nigeria support for them and let them pay out debt in 48 hours"

@iamdreamwork shared:

"South Africans have engaged in this for many years, yet individuals still view them as lacking thought; they are even more problematic than what they aim to adopt. They are simply who they are."

Gunmen kill rising singer in Lagos

In another development, Legit.ng reported in May that a fast-rising Afro-pop singer, Sabi, was killed in Lagos.

The artist, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, was reportedly killed in a late-night attack at a hotel in Lagos state.

According to his younger brother, Kingsley, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night, March 24.

He claimed that a group of unidentified young men stormed the hotel where the singer was lodged and opened fire. Before his death, Sabi had begun carving a space for himself in Nigeria’s competitive music industry.

Source: Legit.ng