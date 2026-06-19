Mr. Ajayi Olusegun Samuel elected as new president of FUOYE Students’ Union Government

Election hailed as credible with 16,366 students accredited to vote

New leadership promises focus on unity and student welfare initiatives

Students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) have elected new leaders to pilot the affairs of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), with Mr Ajayi Olusegun Samuel emerging as the new president.

The election, which was conducted online, had its collation centre at Ado-Ekiti serving as the Situation Room, with the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Strategic Partnerships, Research, Innovation and Linkages), Prof. SPRIL, serving as observers.

Top Nigerian Varsity Students' Union Elect New President, Others

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The Students Electoral Body, led by its Chairman, Mr Odelami Moses Ayotunde of the Department of History and International Studies, said 16,366 students were accredited to participate in the election.

Electoral body describes process as credible

Ayotunde, who led a team of 37 officials drawn from various faculties, described the election as transparent, free and fair.

He said the process was one of the most seamless elections conducted during his time as a FUOYE student.

“This is the most seamless and credible election that I have seen since I became a FUOYE student,” Ayotunde said.

New SUG president promises leadership focused on unity

The newly elected president, Ajayi Olusegun Samuel, is a 400-level student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the Ikole Campus of the university.

Popularly known as “AOS The Unifier” and also called “Fairsam” by some students, Olusegun is recognised for his involvement in student advocacy, public speaking, entrepreneurship and welfare initiatives.

Ayotunde described the new president as a passionate student leader who has shown commitment to service, academic excellence and improving students’ experiences.

“He is a passionate student leader, public speaker, entrepreneur, and advocate for student welfare. Throughout his academic journey, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership, service, and academic excellence,” he said.

Students express confidence in new leadership

A 400-level Political Science student, Bolu Fashakin, said Olusegun’s dedication to service and student development earned him the confidence of the student community.

“The new President’s dedication to service, unity, and student development has earned him the trust and confidence of the student body,” Fashakin said.

Other elected executives announced

Other students elected into leadership positions include Taiwo Victor Oluwadarasimi as Vice President, Olatunbosun Oluwaferanmi Faith as General Secretary, and Rabiu Azeez Olawale as Assistant General Secretary.

Others are Okoro Chukwuemeka as Social Director, Isaac Ebenezer Ekoyon as Sports Director, Akere Daniel Oluwamuyiwa as Director of Transport, Oyelakin Ayodeji Solomon as Financial Secretary, Shobayo Olatunbosun Olasunkanmi as Treasurer, Oni Olaoluwa Elijah as Public Relations Officer, and Salami Nimotalai Moyinoluwa as Welfare Director.

Source: Legit.ng