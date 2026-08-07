Bello Taofiq, a Nigerian chartered accountant, took to X to share his daughter's 2026 WAEC result, which drew widespread attention online

The girl recorded A1 grades in eight out of nine subjects, including English Language, General Mathematics, Accounting, and Digital Technologies

Her only non-A1 grade came in Economics, where she scored a B2, completing an otherwise perfect set of results

Bello Taofiq, a Nigerian chartered accountant, has set social media buzzing after posting his daughter's 2026 WAEC result on X.

The post revealed the young girl's near-flawless performance across nine subjects she sat for.

Chartered accountant posts his daughter's WAEC 2026 result. Photo credit: @Bello Taofiq/X.

Source: Twitter

The result, which Taofiq shared on his X account, showed his daughter achieving A1 grades in eight of the nine subjects she sat.

Her scores spanned a broad range of commercial and core subjects, with top marks recorded in English Language, General Mathematics, Accounting, Commerce, Marketing, Government, Civic Education, and Digital Technologies.

A1 Across the Board

The only subject that did not carry an A1 was Economics, in which she earned a B2, a grade that remains well above the credit threshold and would satisfy entry requirements for virtually any Nigerian university programme.

Her full result reads:

- Commerce: A1

- Accounting: A1

- Marketing: A1

- Economics: B2

- Government: A1

- Civic Education: A1

- English Language: A1

- General Mathematics: A1

- Digital Technologies: A1

Father Celebrates Daughter's Achievement Online

Taofiq chose X as the platform to celebrate the milestone, sharing what the result screenshot showed and expressing pride in his daughter's effort.

For a commercial science student, the combination of A1 in both Accounting and General Mathematics alongside equally strong performances in language and humanities subjects makes the result particularly striking.

See the post below:

Graduate celebrates younger brother's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl celebrated her younger brother's 2026 WAEC result by sharing a screenshot of his grades on TikTok.

The boy, described as the baby of the house, recorded three A1 grades across his nine subjects in the WASSCE for school candidates.

Source: Legit.ng