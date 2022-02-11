A missing WW II aeroplane that tragically crashed in 1945 has been found in India 77 years after its mysterious disappearance

The C-46 transport was located after months of tremendous search by the Clayton Kuhles-led team in the Himalayas area

No less than 13 people from Southern China on board the plane went with the tragic incident that left no trace of survivor

A missing C-46 transport aircraft used for World War II has been found in the Himalayas, a mountain range in Asia separating the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau.

The aircraft was located following a search in the far away area, with the discovery coming barely 80 years after it crashed with no survivors.

The WW II plane crashed in 1945 with all 13 people on board from China dead. Credit: Clayton Kuhles

Source: Getty Images

According to the reports in Aljazeera and other notable media in the world including Khaleejitimes, the plane mysteriously disappeared in stormy weather over a mountainous stretch of Arunachal Pradesh state in the first week of 1945.

13 people from Kunming in southern China were said to be on board when the mishap occurred with the tragic crash no survivor behind.

It was never heard from again

Speaking on the discovery of the aircraft, a US adventurer who led the mission for the search after a request from the son of one of those on board, Clayton Kuhles, stated that nobody was unsure the plane could be discovered because it "was never heard from again.

“All I can say is that I am overjoyed, just knowing where he is. It is sad but joyous," he said.

Kuhles further stated that there were no human remains in what was left of the plane which was located on a snow-clad mountain in December 2021 after months of intense search.

