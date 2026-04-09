Seven African referees from Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, Morocco, Mauritania, South Africa, and Somalia have been confirmed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jean-Jacques Ndala, referee of the controversial 2025 AFCON final, was omitted from the 2026 World Cup list

Senegal’s Issa Sy and Ghana’s Daniel Laryea were also excluded amid controversies in CAF competitions

FIFA has finalised the list of African referees for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven officials earning the prestigious assignment.

The announcement comes as notable absences raise eyebrows across the continent.

Senegalese referee Issa Sy is among the notable African referees dropped from the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

According to Africa Top Sports, the selected referees are Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Amin Mohamed (Egypt), Pierre Atcho (Gabon), Jalal Jayed (Morocco), Dahane Beida (Mauritania), Tom Abongile (South Africa), and Omar Artan (Somalia).

These officials have impressed at continental competitions and are now set to represent Africa on football’s biggest stage across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

However, the decision has sparked controversy as FIFA dropped Senegalese referee Issa Sy and Congolese official Jean-Jacques Ndala, both of whom have previously officiated high-profile matches.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea was also left out of the final selection.

Meet the African officials going to the World Cup

The seven referees representing Africa at the 2026 World Cup are:

FIFA has announced the list of African referees selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

Known for his calm handling of tense matches, Ghorbal has steadily risen through the ranks in CAF competitions.

Amin Mohamed (Egypt)

A veteran official with experience in African club tournaments, Mohamed brings both technical knowledge and composure.

Pierre Atcho (Gabon)

Atcho has gained attention for his fair and consistent officiating in league and continental games.

Jalal Jayed (Morocco)

Representing the host nation of the 2025 AFCON, Jayed is well-versed in high-pressure matches.

Dahane Beida (Mauritania)

A rising referee with a growing reputation for strict but balanced decision-making.

Tom Abongile (South Africa)

Abongile’s expertise in CAF competitions has made him a trusted figure in African football circles.

Omar Artan (Somalia)

The Somali official has impressed with composure and control in both domestic and regional matches.

These seven referees will have the opportunity to represent Africa on the global stage.

FIFA drops controversial AFCON 2025 referees

Notably absent from the list, as reported by Joy Online, are Jean-Jacques Ndala (DR Congo) and Issa Sy (Senegal), both of whom were involved in high-profile controversies during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and other CAF competitions.

Jean-Jacques Ndala (DR Congo)

Ndala officiated the 2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco.

His decisions, including disallowing a Senegalese goal and awarding a penalty to Morocco, led to a walkout by the Teranga Lions.

Although CAF did not sanction him, FIFA has decided to exclude him from the 2026 World Cup, sparking debates across African football forums.

Issa Sy (Senegal)

Sy was involved in controversy during a CAF Champions League clash between Al Ahly and Espérance Sportive de Tunis, allegedly using a red card to threaten players.

FIFA’s decision to drop him marks a significant setback for the Senegalese referee.

Daniel Laryea (Ghana)

Laryea, who officiated Nigeria’s semifinal against Morocco at the 2025 AFCON, also failed to make the cut.

His performance in that game received mixed reviews, with many fans, including some Super Eagles players, criticising him for inconsistent calls.

The road ahead for African referees

The 2026 World Cup promises to be historic, not just for its expanded format but also for the African referees who will step onto the global stage.

With seven officials officially confirmed, Africa’s representation is strong, yet the absence of Ndala, Sy, and Laryea serves as a reminder that top-level performance and conduct are under constant evaluation.

African referees now face a chance to prove their ability on a global stage, while those left out may seek to rebuild their reputations for future tournaments.

FIFA takes major decision on AFCON referee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FIFA has reportedly taken a drastic decision on referee Jean Jacques-Ndala, who officiated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which has sparked controversy in African football.

African football fans have criticised the Congolese official, but he escaped sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and continues to officiate matches.

Source: Legit.ng