Donald Trump has reignited controversy by posting another AI-generated image, this time featuring Jesus

The move comes just days after backlash over an Orthodox Easter post depicting Trump as a divine healer

Critics warn his repeated use of religiously themed AI content risks alienating key voter groups ahead of November’s midterm elections

Donald Trump has once again posted an AI-generated photo, this time featuring Jesus.

The image was originally shared by a page on X called Irish for Trump with the caption: "I was never a very religious man .. but doesn't it seem , with all these satanic , demonic , child sacrificing monsters being exposed ... that God might be playing his Trump card !"

Trump posts new AI photo with Jesus as controversy grows. Photo credit: Sedmak/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Forbes, Trump later reposted a screenshot of the tweet on his Truth Social account, adding: “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT.”

Orthodox easter AI image sparks outrage

Earlier this week, Trump faced heavy criticism after sharing another AI image on Orthodox Easter.

That photo depicted him as Jesus descending from the heavens, dressed in a white robe with a red shawl, holding an orb of light while touching the forehead of a sick man in a hospital bed.

The post drew immediate backlash from conservative Christian groups. Journalist Megan Basham labelled it “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy”, while commentator Cam Higby, a long-time Trump supporter, said he spends "8 hours a day" defending Trump but "will not defend blasphemy."

Trump responds to criticism

Trump later deleted the Easter post and told reporters outside the Oval Office: “I thought it was me as a doctor. Only the fake news could come up with that,” adding, “I make people better.”

On April 12, Trump also criticised Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, calling him too liberal and “weak on crime.” Critics described the attack as “offensive,” “immature” and an “unforced error” that could damage Catholic support in the upcoming midterm elections this November.

History Of AI-generated posts

Trump and his administration have a record of posting AI-doctored images:

Last year, an AI image depicted Trump as the pope shortly after Pope Francis’ death.

Earlier this year, Trump shared an AI clip portraying Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, which was widely condemned.

Other fake images included depictions of a civil rights activist’s arrest in Minnesota, a “Studio Ghibli”-style image of a crying immigrant woman being detained, and fabricated endorsements suggesting Taylor Swift supported his campaign.

Trump’s repeated use of AI-generated religious and political imagery continues to spark controversy. While some supporters view the posts as symbolic, critics argue they risk alienating key voter groups and inflaming religious sensitivities ahead of the midterm elections.

Administration shares AI‑generated content that fuels political criticism. Photo credit: IrishforTrump/x

Source: Twitter

Pope Leo speaks after Trump blasted him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV made clear he has “no fear of the Trump administration” after President Donald Trump criticised his stance on the Iran war.

Accoridng to CNN, speaking aboard the papal plane, the Pope said he would continue to speak out against war, including the conflict involving Iran, despite sharp criticism from the US president.

Source: Legit.ng