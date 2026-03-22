A viral Facebook post has sparked confusion by claiming Yariv Levin has been appointed interim prime minister of Israel, replacing Benjamin Netanyahu

The rumour quickly spread online, but no official statement or credible report supports the claim

Netanyahu remains in office, and the story appears to be misinformation originating from a single social media source

A Facebook post from the account Headlines360 stated:

"In a major political shift, Yariv Levin has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister of Israel, taking over the leadership role from Benjamin Netanyahu. This transition comes at a critical time for the nation as it navigates complex regional security challenges and internal legislative debates that could reshape the country's future."

US and Israeli forces intensify air strikes on Iran as the conflict escalates across the Middle East. Photo credit: Jack GUEZ / GIL COHEN-MAGEN/POOL/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post was widely shared, attracting nearly 8,000 shares and more than 11,000 comments by Wednesday afternoon.

The facts

There is no official confirmation that Benjamin Netanyahu has stepped down or that Yariv Levin has been appointed interim prime minister. The rumour appears to originate solely from the Headlines360 Facebook page.

Similar false claims have circulated recently, including one suggesting Netanyahu appeared with six fingers in a government broadcast. Newsweek reviewed the footage and confirmed he had five fingers, dismissing the claim as false. Netanyahu himself has called rumours of his death “crazy,” while his office described them as “fake news” and confirmed he is “fine.”

Yariv Levin, aged 56, is Israel’s deputy prime minister and also serves as minister of justice, interior and religious service. He is a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, but there is no evidence he has assumed the role of prime minister.

Middle East conflict

The rumours come during a period of heightened conflict. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran after failed nuclear talks.

Fighting has since escalated, with casualties reported in Iran, Lebanon, Israel and among U.S. service members. Despite this backdrop, Netanyahu remains in office as prime minister.

By March 21, 2026, the war had entered its fourth week. More than 1,400 people have been reported killed in Iran, while overall casualties across the region exceed 1,800.

Iran has launched destructive missile barrages on Israel and targeted U.S. bases, while Israel intensified air strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah joined the fight.

9iThe Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route, remains a flashpoint, with Trump threatening to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not reopen it within 48 hours.

The ruling

The claim that Yariv Levin has been appointed interim prime minister of Israel is false. No credible reports or official statements confirm any change in leadership, and the rumour stems only from a single Facebook post.

The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked as oil prices rise and shipping disruptions spread worldwide. Photo credit: Ronen Zvulun / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Was Trump’s convoy attacked by Iran?

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Facebook post by Super World King alleges that Donald Trump’s convoy was ambushed by Iranian operatives.

The post claims the attack led to a deadly car crash, leaving more than 248 people injured and at least 10 dead. Images of damaged vehicles and a supposed convoy attack were shared to support the claim.

Source: Legit.ng