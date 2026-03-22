Israel's two major cities have reportedly been hit by Iranian missiles in a fresh major attack, recording mass casualties, and over 100 people are reportedly injured

Reports indicated that the attack levelled a neighbourhood in Arad, and it was the latest retaliation from Iran against Israel and the US war on the Islamic Republic

The war in the Middle East started when the US and Israel assassinated the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amid negotiations

Iranian missiles have reportedly found their way through the Israeli defences as the Islamic Republic strikes Arad and Dimona in their latest retaliation attack on Israel.

It was reported that a ballistic missile levelled a neighbourhood in Arad, causing many casualties and injuring dozens of people.

Iran levels a neighbourhood in Israel with missiles Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, the strike has caused a mass casualty in the region, and over 100 people have been reportedly injured.

Recall that on Saturday, February 28, the United States, in a joint military operation with Israel, assassinated the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has launched a retaliation attack against Israel and the US military bases in the Gulf region. At the same time, Israel and the US have bombed military and civilian facilities, killing several others, including children and women.

Reactions as Iranian missiles enter Israel

The video of the scene, which was shared on social media by the media, has started generating reactions from people across the world. Below are some of their reactions:

Kanashi prayed for the victims and their families:

"Iranian missiles struck Arad and Dimona, injuring over 100 people, including children in serious condition after defenses failed to intercept. A neighborhood in Arad was heavily damaged, but no nuclear facility hit. Thoughts with the victims and families as emergency teams respond."

Ambuj urged people to look at the effect of the war on the prices of crude oil:

"Crude jumping to $98.23 on Friday already showed how sensitive energy markets are to these headlines. If this escalates, India’s import bill and rupee could get hit hard. Watch oil, not just headlines."

Wendy Wills blamed Israel for the war:

"For many years, Israel has felt completely protected from retaliation. It appears they're about to understand the perils of attacking their neighbours while assuming they won't suffer the consequences."

Abdushehid said Israel was trying to play a victim game:

"They revealed in this video that the war started. Do you know why? They want to play victim by saying, 'look, Iran hit our nuclear facilities. While Iran's nuclear centre was bombed by a B-2 bomber last June."

Mulongo Mulati commented on the Iranian attack on the facility:

"Intercepting 98% of the missiles launched by Iran. Nothing in this world is perfect; a few still got through. But this remarkable success shows the strength of our defences, the skill of our forces, and the unbreakable spirit of our nation. We stand tall. We stand ready. Thank you."

Ben Smith explained the logic of avoiding war:

"Can we all admit that, while tragic, this is what war looks like. If you don’t want to be bombed, don’t bomb others. That's the golden rule."

You can read more reactions here:

Source: Legit.ng