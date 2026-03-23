A viral Facebook post has claimed that President Bola Tinubu pledged support to parties involved in the Iran-Israel war, but no credible evidence backs this up

Nigeria’s official stance, expressed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been one of concern and a call for dialogue, not military involvement

This fact check shows the claim is false and highlights the importance of verifying viral social media content before sharing

A viral Facebook post has claimed that Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu pledged support to participants in the Iran-Israel conflict in exchange for future assistance.

This claim has spread widely online, but it is not supported by credible evidence.

Tinubu Iran-Israel war claim spreads online as misinformation, drawing public reactions and confusion. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages/officialABAT/x

Source: Getty Images

The Claim

The post, shared by 237 Best Music blog on Facebook, alleged that Tinubu said:

“I am fully ready to support any of the countries involved in the fighting, so that in the future they can also come to the aid of my country in case of any difficulties.”

By March 16, 2026, the post had attracted 1,700 likes, 654 comments, and 57 shares. It also appeared on Instagram, prompting further debate.

Context: Iran-Israel conflict

On February 28, 2026, Israel, backed by the United States, launched coordinated airstrikes on Iranian targets, including military installations and government facilities in Tehran. The escalation has drawn global concern, with leaders and organisations urging diplomacy and restraint.

Public reactions

Some users responded emotionally to the viral post. Goodluck Moses wrote: “What am I seeing over there? Is it our own Nigerian rocket missile? Iran, no worry, our rocket is coming to stop Americans and Israelites soldiers, we are coming.” Another user, MG James, asked: “Does Tinubu know he said this? Is this true?”

Verification

According to Dubawa, searches using keywords from the claim produced no credible reports. A statement of this magnitude would attract widespread international coverage, yet none exists. Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instead expressed “deep concern” over the violence and urged both parties to prioritise dialogue, stressing that military action is not a substitute for negotiation.

Nigeria has historically maintained a non-aligned stance in international conflicts, advocating peaceful resolution rather than military involvement. Attempts to reach presidential aide Bayo Onanuga for clarification yielded no response at press time.

Conclusion

The claim that President Tinubu pledged support to any party in the Iran-Israel conflict is false. There is no credible evidence or official statement to support it. Nigeria’s official position remains one of diplomacy and non-alignment.

Fact check confirms Tinubu did not pledge support, with no credible evidence or official statement backing the viral post. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Was Trump’s convoy attacked by Iran?

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Facebook post by Super World King alleged that Donald Trump’s convoy was ambushed by Iranian operatives.

The post claimed the attack led to a deadly car crash, leaving more than 248 people injured and at least 10 dead. Images of damaged vehicles and a supposed convoy attack were shared to support the claim. Because of its potential to mislead, DUBAWA investigated the Facebook post.

The United States and Israel are currently engaged in a full-scale war against Iran, marked by heavy strikes, retaliatory attacks, and escalating regional tensions. Thousands have been killed, energy infrastructure is under threat, and global shipping routes face disruption. The conflict has entered its fourth week, with no clear signs of resolution.

Source: Legit.ng