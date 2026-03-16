Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its air force had carried out an overnight strike at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, disabling an aircraft reportedly linked to Iran’s former Supreme Leader

IDF officials said the operation had disrupted Iran’s coordination with allied groups and hindered its military capability rebuilding efforts

Israeli military sources said forces of the 91st Division had advanced into parts of southern Lebanon to establish a security buffer zone near the Litani River

The military of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has stated that its air force carried out an overnight operation targeting and disabling an aircraft it described as previously used by Iran’s late Supreme Leader at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the army said the operation was conducted with precision and was aimed at disrupting what it described as strategic capabilities.

Breaking: Tension as Israel's 'Over Night' Operation Destroys Plane Used by Iran’s Ex-Supreme Leader

Source: UGC

“The dismantling of the aircraft disrupts the Iranian regime leadership’s coordination capabilities with axis countries, it’s military force build-up efforts and it’s ability to rehabilitate its capabilities,” the statement said.

Regional military developments intensify

The announcement comes amid broader security developments involving Israeli forces and operations in neighbouring areas.

According to military briefings, the Israeli army has described recent activity as part of what it termed a “focused and limited ground operation” in southern Lebanon, which began on Saturday.

The IDF said elements of the 91st Division had advanced into designated areas with the stated objective of establishing what it referred to as a security buffer zone. Officials indicated that the zone could extend from the border region towards areas south of the Litani River.

Security concerns and force mobilisation

Israeli authorities have not ruled out further expansion of operations, including preparations that could involve larger troop deployments beyond areas previously entered since the 2006 conflict.

Military sources cited in Israeli media suggested that discussions may be underway regarding an increase in reserve forces, potentially expanding mobilisation levels from 280,000 to 450,000 personnel, as part of ongoing security planning.

Officials have maintained that such measures are intended to counter threats and prevent attacks from reaching northern regions of Israel.

Meanwhile, developments continue to be monitored closely from the region, including from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, as tensions remain high across multiple fronts.

Source: Legit.ng