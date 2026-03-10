Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid rising regional tensions

The Kremlin said Putin had called for the earliest possible de-escalation and a political resolution of the conflict.

The call came after US President Trump held a conversation with Putin over the war in the gulf

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, calling for a rapid reduction in tensions amid growing regional concerns.

The discussion was confirmed by Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, which cited a statement from the Kremlin. According to the account, Putin used the call to restate Moscow’s position on the unfolding situation and the need for restraint.

Vladimir Putin had spoken with Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Russia-Iran call focused on easing tensions

According to Al-Jazeera, the Kremlin said Putin “confirmed his principled position in favour of the earliest possible de-escalation of the conflict and its resolution through political means”.

The statement did not disclose whether specific proposals were discussed or if further diplomatic steps were agreed during the exchange.

Russian officials have repeatedly framed dialogue as the preferred path in resolving regional disputes involving Iran.

The latest call aligns with Moscow’s broader diplomatic posture, which has sought to balance strategic ties with Tehran while advocating stability.

Moscow signals continuity in Tehran ties

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Putin, in a message to the newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, reaffirmed Russia’s backing for Iran, describing the relationship as one rooted in solidarity.

He said Moscow would continue to stand by Tehran and wished to “confirm unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The message comes amid growing scrutiny of Russia’s role in the conflict involving Iran and the United States.

According to CNN, multiple sources familiar with US intelligence reporting say Moscow has been providing Tehran with information related to the movements and locations of American military assets in the region.

According to the sources, much of the intelligence shared by Russia consisted of satellite imagery obtained from its advanced overhead surveillance systems. The extent of what Moscow may be receiving in exchange remains unclear.

US officials have not publicly linked specific Iranian attacks to Russian intelligence support. However, Iranian drones have struck several locations where US forces were present in recent days. One such strike reportedly hit a temporary facility housing American troops in Kuwait, resulting in the deaths of six US service members.

Two killed after projectile strikes Saudi Arabia

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a military projectile struck a residential compound used by a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, Saudi authorities confirmed on Sunday. Two people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Civil Defense said the projectile hit the residential site and caused damage to the facility. Emergency response teams arrived shortly after the incident and carried out standard rescue and safety procedures.

Source: Legit.ng