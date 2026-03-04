NOG Energy Week 2026 will mark its 25th anniversary from 5–9 July 2026 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja

The event comes amid major developments such as NNPC Ltd’s Gas Master Plan 2026 and renewed momentum around the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline

High-level government officials, regulators, global energy companies and development finance institutions are expected to attend

For 25 years, NOG Energy Week has brought together policymakers, investors and industry leaders to turn energy plans into real projects. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary, the 2026 edition will be held from 5–9 July 2026 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

With the theme “Advancing Energy Ambitions for Competitive & Resilient Economies,” the event aims to move beyond discussions and focus on delivering practical, bankable energy projects across Africa.



Source: UGC

Stronger Policy Push and Regional Projects

This year’s event comes at a time of renewed energy reforms and project activity. NNPC Ltd recently introduced its Gas Master Plan 2026, shifting attention from planning to implementation.

The plan sets clear goals to increase gas production, expand gas-to-power projects, grow LPG supply and attract major investments into industrial gas use. These targets are already influencing business talks and opening up new financing and supply opportunities.

Regional cooperation is also gaining speed. The proposed African Atlantic Gas Pipeline, also known as the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, is receiving fresh diplomatic support and technical studies from governments and development partners.

These efforts are expected to improve cross-border energy trade and strengthen energy security. NOG Energy Week 2026 will closely examine these developments, focusing on how to turn policy commitments into workable projects with secure financing and clear delivery plans.

Leadership and high-level participation

The event’s Strategic Conference will be guided by its Executive Committee (ExCo), made up of top industry leaders and technical experts.

Members include Engr. Bayo Bashir Ojulari of NNPC Ltd, Proscovia Nabbanja of Uganda National Oil Company, Jim Swartz of Chevron Nigeria, Dr. Ainojie ‘Alex’ Irune of Oando Energy Resources, and Tony Attah of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited.

Senior representatives from BP, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation will also take part.

Confirmed speakers include Nigeria’s Ministers of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri (Oil) and Ekperikpe Ekpo (Gas), as well as Uganda’s Energy Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu. Regulatory bodies such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, along with industry players like Nigeria LNG and Agip, are also expected to participate.

The programme will focus on practical steps to turn policies into investable projects. Discussions will cover regional partnerships, cross-border energy infrastructure, investment-friendly policies and new deal structures that can attract both local and international funding.

Special attention will be given to gas development, upstream investment and export infrastructure as tools for boosting energy security and economic growth.

Beyond the conference, NOG Energy Week 2026 will host a large international exhibition, leadership roundtables, technical seminars, a deals lounge and networking events.

These activities are designed to encourage partnerships, close business deals and support Africa’s journey toward a secure, fair and sustainable energy future.

Source: Legit.ng