Canada has introduced new measures to make it easier for international medical doctors to gain permanent residence

The government says the changes will strengthen Canada’s health care system by attracting skilled professionals and supporting immigrant families

With faster work permit processing and reserved immigration spaces, doctors can now settle and practise in Canada more quickly

Canada offers international workers two main routes to build a future in the country: work permits and permanent residence.

A work permit allows foreign nationals to live and work in Canada temporarily, often linked to a specific employer or job offer.

Permanent residence, on the other hand, provides long-term settlement rights, enabling workers and their families to live, work, and access social benefits in Canada while eventually becoming eligible for citizenship.

Opportunity for Medical Doctors in Canada

On March 9, Canada Immigration Service announced new measures to make it easier for international medical doctors to gain permanent residence. The government said the changes are designed to support a stable health care system for Canadians.

Medical doctors now have several options to apply for permanent residence through Express Entry and regional, provincial, and territorial programmes. One key route is the Express Entry category for medical doctors who have at least one year of full-time Canadian work experience in the last three years.

Faster work permit processing

Doctors nominated by a province or territory will benefit from 14-day work permit processing, allowing them to work while waiting for their permanent residence application to be finalised.

Family members included

Medical doctors can also include their family members in their application, making the process more appealing for those seeking to settle permanently in Canada.

Canada has also reserved 5,000 federal immigration spaces through the Provincial Nominees Programme. These spaces are specifically for medical doctors with job offers or letters of support to live and work in Canada permanently.

Licensing and credential requirements

To practise as a medical doctor in Canada, applicants must:

Get their foreign credentials assessed.

Obtain a licence through a provincial or territorial regulatory authority.

Contribution of immigrant health workers

In 2024, more than 11,000 health care workers arrived through economic immigration programmes, and 1 in 4 health care workers in Canada are immigrants.

