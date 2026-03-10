Canada Announces New Opportunity for Medical Doctors Who Want to Work Abroad
- Canada has introduced new measures to make it easier for international medical doctors to gain permanent residence
- The government says the changes will strengthen Canada’s health care system by attracting skilled professionals and supporting immigrant families
- With faster work permit processing and reserved immigration spaces, doctors can now settle and practise in Canada more quickly
Canada offers international workers two main routes to build a future in the country: work permits and permanent residence.
A work permit allows foreign nationals to live and work in Canada temporarily, often linked to a specific employer or job offer.
Permanent residence, on the other hand, provides long-term settlement rights, enabling workers and their families to live, work, and access social benefits in Canada while eventually becoming eligible for citizenship.
Opportunity for Medical Doctors in Canada
On March 9, Canada Immigration Service announced new measures to make it easier for international medical doctors to gain permanent residence. The government said the changes are designed to support a stable health care system for Canadians.
Medical doctors now have several options to apply for permanent residence through Express Entry and regional, provincial, and territorial programmes. One key route is the Express Entry category for medical doctors who have at least one year of full-time Canadian work experience in the last three years.
Faster work permit processing
Doctors nominated by a province or territory will benefit from 14-day work permit processing, allowing them to work while waiting for their permanent residence application to be finalised.
Canada Immigration Service wrote on X:
“We’re making the path to permanent residence simpler for international medical doctors to support a stable health care system for Canadians by offering doctors: 5 options to get permanent residence through Express Entry and regional, provincial and territorial programs faster 14-day work permit processing for medical doctors nominated by a province or territory, so they can work while waiting for permanent residence Medical doctors can also include their family members in their application.”
Family members included
Medical doctors can also include their family members in their application, making the process more appealing for those seeking to settle permanently in Canada.
Canada has also reserved 5,000 federal immigration spaces through the Provincial Nominees Programme. These spaces are specifically for medical doctors with job offers or letters of support to live and work in Canada permanently.
Licensing and credential requirements
To practise as a medical doctor in Canada, applicants must:
- Get their foreign credentials assessed.
- Obtain a licence through a provincial or territorial regulatory authority.
Contribution of immigrant health workers
In 2024, more than 11,000 health care workers arrived through economic immigration programmes, and 1 in 4 health care workers in Canada are immigrants.
See the X post below:
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.