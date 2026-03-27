The federal ministry of education had directed that all teachers must be fully certified and licensed by the end of the 2026/2027 academic session

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria had been mandated to enforce the policy and restrict classroom access to qualified educators only

Authorities had introduced mandatory induction and stricter background checks to improve professionalism and protect learners

Nigeria’s education authorities have set a firm deadline for cleaning up the teaching profession, directing that all teachers must be fully certified and licensed by the end of the 2026/2027 academic session.

The move is aimed at removing unqualified individuals from classrooms and strengthening professional standards nationwide.

The federal ministry of education had ordered all teachers to be fully certified. Photo: FMOE

Source: Facebook

The directive was issued by the federal ministry of education and will be enforced by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, NTA reported.

Under the policy, only teachers who meet approved professional requirements will be allowed to teach in public and private schools across the country.

Certification deadline set nationwide

Education officials said teachers are expected to obtain or renew their licences through the Council’s official online portal. Each licence will remain valid for three years, after which renewal will be required.

The ministry said the timeline gives educators sufficient opportunity to regularise their status before enforcement begins.

The policy also introduces additional benefits for certified teachers seeking opportunities beyond Nigeria. Qualified educators who intend to work abroad will be issued letters of Professional Standing, a document designed to confirm their credentials and improve international acceptance.

Authorities had introduced mandatory induction and stricter background checks to improve professionalism. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

New safeguards for teaching profession

As part of the updated regulatory framework, a mandatory induction programme will now be required before full registration. Authorities said the induction is intended to prepare teachers for professional responsibilities and reinforce ethical conduct within the sector.

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria also confirmed that individuals with criminal records will no longer be eligible for registration. Officials said the measure is necessary to protect learners and maintain integrity within the profession.

Education stakeholders have long raised concerns about the presence of untrained teachers in classrooms, particularly at basic and secondary levels. The ministry said the new directive responds directly to those concerns and aligns with broader efforts to improve learning outcomes.

FG introduces tough anti-cheating rules to tackle O'level malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

The reforms were announced on Monday through a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo. According to the statement, the measures are part of broader efforts to improve credibility, transparency and public confidence in Nigeria’s assessment framework.

Source: Legit.ng