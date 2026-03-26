The United States government opened applications for the White House Internship Programme

The organisers said the initiative was designed to nurture emerging leaders and make the “People’s House” accessible to future leaders

The programme ran as a full-time, in-person internship across Spring, Summer and Fall sessions, with participants supporting presidential offices and engaging in leadership and community development activities

Washington, US - The United States government has opened applications for its prestigious White House Internship Programme.

This initiative offers young people a rare opportunity to gain practical experience at the heart of the country’s executive arm.

Applications for the prestigious White House Internship Programme open as the US government invites young leaders. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to the information released, interested individuals can apply here.

The programme is designed to nurture emerging leaders by exposing them to the workings of government while helping them build essential professional and leadership skills.

The organisers stated that the initiative is rooted in accessibility and inclusion, noting “The US White House Internship Program’s mission is to make the ‘People’s House’ accessible to future leaders from around the nation.”

Programme structure and duration explained

The internship is a full-time, in-person programme conducted across three sessions — Spring, Summer, and Fall, each lasting between 10 and 12 weeks.

Participants will be assigned to offices within both the Presidential and Vice-Presidential teams, where they will contribute to daily operations and policy-related tasks.

Interns are expected to engage in a variety of responsibilities, including research, drafting memos, attending meetings, responding to enquiries, and supporting official events.

Focus on leadership and national service

The programme also places strong emphasis on mentoring and public service, with senior officials actively involved in guiding participants throughout the internship period.

Organisers explained that the initiative is intended to deepen participants’ understanding of governance and prepare them for future roles in public service.

Beyond daily assignments, interns will take part in weekly engagements such as speaker sessions and professional development activities, as well as community-based volunteer projects.

Fall 2026 session to highlight community impact

Details show that the Fall 2026 session will particularly focus on leadership development and community engagement, while drawing from the long-standing history of the White House as a training ground for future leaders.

Young people can now apply as the United States government opens the White House Internship Programme. Photo credit: White House

Source: Getty Images

Only a select number of applicants will be chosen, with successful candidates expected to contribute their skills, energy, and commitment in support of national service.

US announces Secret Service vacancy

Legit.ng previously reported that the United States Secret Service has commenced recruitment into its Uniformed Division, with an application portal now open to eligible candidates.

The agency announced that interested applicants can begin the process immediately, with selected candidates potentially fast-tracked through an invite-only hiring event designed to shorten the recruitment timeline. According to the Secret Service, the Uniformed Division is responsible for safeguarding high-profile government facilities and individuals under its protection.

The division is legally mandated to provide physical security for key locations, including the White House Complex, the Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory, and the US Treasury Building, as well as foreign diplomatic missions in Washington, D.C.

Source: Legit.ng