French President Emmanuel Macron fondly recalled his early days as an intern at the French Embassy in Abuja, highlighting his longstanding connection with Nigeria

His recent exchange with President Bola Tinubu in Pidgin English sparked enthusiasm on social media, showcasing a rare cultural appreciation from a world leader

The warm diplomatic interaction reinforced the strong bond between Nigeria and France, with both leaders advocating for deeper bilateral relations

According to RFI and AfricanReport, French President Emmanuel Macron first visited Nigeria in 2002, spending six months working as an intern at the French Embassy in Abuja.

His early years in the country offered him first-hand exposure to Nigerian culture, setting the stage for his deep engagement with the nation in later years.

Macron’s Pidgin English exchange with Tinubu

In 2024, Macron showcased an unexpected but widely appreciated cultural gesture when his official X account published a post in Pidgin English following discussions with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

Reflecting on his time as a young intern, Macron warmly acknowledged the bond between France and Nigeria in a message infused with the informal charm of Pidgin.

“Na big honor for France, dear President Bola Tinubu, to welcome you for dis State visit as one big partner and friend of today and tomorrow,” the French President said.

“E still dey sweet me well well as I remember say I be young intern for French Embassy for Nigeria that time,” he added in remarks that resonated across social media.

Tinubu responded in kind, embracing the casual linguistic exchange to reaffirm the strong ties between both nations.

“Merci beaucoup, President Macron. Na big privilege to dey strengthen dis bond wey join Nigeria and France together. E sweet me well well to hear say di memories of your time as young intern for Nigeria still dey inspire you,” he shared.

“E show say di connection between our two countries strong and go continue dey strong,” his post read.

Social media frenzy over Macron’s post

The rare diplomatic exchange in Pidgin English sent social media into a flurry, with many users reacting with excitement. Some questioned whether Macron’s official account had indeed posted the message, while others applauded his effort to engage with Nigerian culture in an authentic and informal way.

Commitment to stronger bilateral relations

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Nigeria and France, particularly in fostering socio-economic development for both nations.

“We must to continue dey build dis our partnership wey stand for mutual respect and equality, wey go help di dreams of our people today and create better future for tomorrow. Thanks for di warm welcome and fruitful meetings, my padi!” he remarked.

