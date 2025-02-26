During his visit to Washington, Emmanuel Macron corrected Donald Trump’s claim that Europe merely loans money to Ukraine, stating that Europe covers 60% of aid

The exchange sparked social media reactions, with many praising Macron’s assertiveness and Trump’s reluctance to acknowledge the correction

Both leaders agreed on the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine, though Trump remains more focused on the financial burden the war places on the U.S.

During a recent diplomatic visit to Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a pointed exchange with former U.S. President Donald Trump over the financial contributions made to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

The discussion, which took place during a press event, centered on the financial burden shared by the United States and Europe in supporting Ukraine.

Trump has struck a mineral deal with Ukraine to repay for the aid America has availed the European country since the war with Russia started. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Trump, who has been vocal about his views on the war, suggested that European nations were merely lending money to Ukraine and would eventually be reimbursed, unlike the United States.

However, Macron swiftly corrected this assertion, stating, "No, in fact. To be frank, we paid. We paid 60 percent of the total effort."

The French leader emphasized that European countries had provided substantial financial assistance in various forms, including direct payments, guarantees, and grants, contradicting Trump’s claim that the U.S. was shouldering an unfair share of the burden.

Trump responded to Macron’s remark by addressing the press, saying:

"If you believe that, it’s okay with me. But they get their money back, we don’t, and now we do."

Macron interjected once more, reinforcing his point: "In fact, we both do."

The exchange quickly gained traction on social media, where many users commended Macron for his composure and factual rebuttal.

One Twitter user remarked:

"A fascinating contrast in leadership styles. Macron remained clear and assertive, while Trump deflected rather than acknowledging the correction."

Another user commented on Trump’s reaction, saying, "He just couldn't say, 'I stand corrected,' could he? A moment that speaks volumes."

Peace nearer after Macron visit

Beyond the financial debate, discussions during Macron’s visit also touched on the broader implications of the conflict. The French president expressed optimism that progress toward a ceasefire could be made in the coming weeks.

However, he firmly stated that any peace agreement should not come at the expense of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to resolve the war within 24 hours. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Trump, while also advocating for an end to hostilities, has largely framed his concerns around the economic toll the war has taken on the United States.

He has repeatedly questioned the scale of U.S. financial assistance to Ukraine, arguing that resources should be prioritized for domestic needs.

Despite their differing perspectives, both leaders acknowledged that efforts are underway to negotiate a resolution to the conflict.

While Macron focused on the necessity of a fair and sustainable peace, Trump maintained that the financial burden on the U.S. remained a pressing issue.

Full list of countries whose citizens Trump is deporting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States had begun a large-scale deportation operation affecting over 1.4 million noncitizens, as the Trump administration moves forward with its immigration crackdown.

The deportations, targeting individuals with final removal orders, span more than 150 countries, making this one of the most extensive removal efforts in U.S. history.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng