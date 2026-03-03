Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Sydney on March 3 as part of his Indo-Pacific tour, seeking to strengthen Canada’s trade and security ties

His visit included talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and a historic address to Australia’s parliament

The trip followed major investment deals in India and highlighted Carney’s call for “middle powers” to stand together in a shifting global order

Prime Minister Mark Carney touched down on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Sydney, Australia, the latest stop on his Indo-Pacific tour.

The visit was aimed at boosting investment in Canada and building new trade alliances.

Mark Carney strengthens Canada–Australia trade ties during his Indo-Pacific tour. Photo credit: Indranil Mukherji/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, on the agenda was a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a leader with whom Carney shared much common ground.

Carney also prepared to address Australia’s parliament, becoming the first Canadian prime minister to do so in nearly 20 years. His remarks were expected to echo themes from his Davos speech, where he urged “middle powers” to stand together.

Trade and security talks

Carney’s office confirmed that discussions in Australia focused on defence and maritime security, critical minerals, trade and artificial intelligence. Much like his earlier trip to India, the Canadian prime minister also held meetings with business leaders and investors “to attract new capital into Canada.”

Relations between Canada and Australia dated back more than a century, anchored in shared colonial history, Commonwealth ties, and steady cooperation on security, diplomacy and trade.

Shared political ground

Albanese and Carney had much in common as leaders of centre-left parties. Both benefited from the so-called “Trump effect,” with global uncertainty following Donald Trump’s second inauguration last year helping them secure historic election victories within a week of each other.

“Canada is one of Australia’s closest friends, built on generations of trust, with a shared commitment to supporting stability across the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” said Albanese in a statement ahead of his meeting with Carney.

Carney’s Davos message

Carney’s trip symbolised action in line with his Davos speech, where he warned against economic “coercion” from great powers.

“Middle powers must act together, because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu,” he said.

He added that countries like Australia and Canada should “develop greater strategic autonomy” to protect their interests.

Albanese praised the speech, calling it “consistent” with Australia’s view of global affairs. Ahead of his parliamentary address, Carney was scheduled to speak at the Lowy Institute in Sydney on “shifts in the global order and the opportunities they present for middle powers.”

Defence cooperation

The visit also included a defence-focused stop. Canada and Australia had already cooperated on joint naval deployments in the South China Sea and on radar technology for Canada’s Arctic region.

The trip came amid global turmoil following US attacks on Iran over the weekend, with both leaders expected to discuss the fallout.

Commonwealth context

This was Carney’s first meeting with a fellow Commonwealth leader since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on February 19, 2026. Albanese had voiced support for removing the former prince from the British throne’s line of succession, while Carney had not yet made a public statement.

Carney was scheduled to remain in Australia until March 6, first in Sydney and then in Canberra, before departing for Japan to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Canada and Australia expand critical minerals partnership for future growth. Photo credit: Andrinik Mukherjee/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Canada PM's plan to counter Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that on the night he won Canada's election, Prime Minister Mark Carney summarized his plan to jumpstart the country's economy in response to President Donald Trump's threats.

"Build, baby, build!" Carney told a jubilant crowd of Liberal party supporters in April. In the early weeks of his first term, Carney's plans to build have taken shape, headlined by the new "Major Projects Office", launched last month to spearhead the construction of ports, highways, mines and perhaps a new oil pipeline -- a contentious subject for groups concerned about the environment.

The office, which is expected to announce its priorities in the coming days, was formed after Carney's Liberals secured cross-party support to pass legislation empowering his government to fast-track "nation-building projects."

Source: Legit.ng