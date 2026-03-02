Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning after US and Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

In a letter to the United Nations, he condemned the attacks as “cowardly terrorist action” and a violation of international law

Araghchi stressed that Iran reserved its “inherent and inalienable” right to defend its sovereignty and people under the UN Charter

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that the recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, would have “deep and widespread” consequences.

He stressed that the responsibility “lies solely with the perpetrators.”

Letter to the United Nations

According to China News, Araghchi made the remarks in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council on Sunday, one day after the strikes.

According to the official news agency IRNA, the attacks targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the death of the country’s top leader.

Description of the attacks

The foreign minister described the strikes as “aggressive, unprovoked and unjustified” actions against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said the United States and Israel “deliberately” targeted the highest-ranking official of an independent UN member state.

Araghchi condemned the attack as a “cowardly terrorist action” and “a direct attack on the most fundamental principles of international law, including the prohibition of the use of force, the sovereign equality of states, and the inviolability and immunity of heads of state.”

Threat to global norms

He warned that such actions created “a precarious and unprecedented practice that would target fundamental norms of state sovereignty and civilized behaviour among nations” and would lead to “dangerous unforeseen problems.”

In his letter, Araghchi also highlighted Iran’s “inherent and inalienable” right to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and people under the UN Charter.

Iran

Iran, officially known as the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a large country in West Asia with Tehran as its capital. It is bordered by several nations and has coastlines along the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, making it strategically important for global trade and energy routes.

The majority of its population are Persian-speaking and Muslim, with Islam being the dominant religion. Historically referred to as Persia, Iran has a rich cultural heritage, including literature, art and architecture. Its political system is a theocratic republic, and it plays a significant role in regional affairs.

Legit.ng earlier reported that hours before Iran’s state television confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the cleric had been killed.

According to IndiaTimes, Trump described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history” and said he was tracked using “highly sophisticated tracking systems.”

He called the strike “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.” In an earlier video message, Trump confirmed that “major combat operations in Iran” had begun, targeting Iran’s missile arsenal and naval capabilities.

