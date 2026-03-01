Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly lobbied Trump privately to strike Iran, despite publicly supporting diplomacy

Calls between the crown prince, Trump, and regional leaders highlighted Saudi Arabia’s concern over Iran’s missile attacks and influence in the Gulf

Analysts say Riyadh’s behind-the-scenes advocacy may have directly influenced the US-led strikes that killed Khamenei and top Iranian officials

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance, and accountability in Nigeria.

A recent report by The Washington Post alleges that Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, played a direct role in urging US President Donald Trump to strike Iran, leading to the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

According to the report, the crown prince made multiple private phone calls to Trump over the past month, advocating for military action, even while publicly promoting diplomacy.

Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that the Saudi leader pressed the US president to act decisively, warning that inaction would embolden Iran in the region.

Lobbying Behind Closed Doors

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) confirmed that Crown Prince Mohammed received a call from Trump on Saturday, during which the US president condemned recent missile attacks by Iran on the Kingdom.

These missiles had been intercepted by Saudi air defences.

Trump reassured the crown prince of Washington’s full support, affirming that the US backs all measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its security and maintain regional stability.

In another diplomatic move, the crown prince also spoke with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and rejected any threat to the Kingdom’s sovereignty amid Iran’s escalating military actions.

Further conversations were held with Gulf and regional leaders, including Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, focusing on the growing threat posed by Iran’s military escalation targeting the Kingdom and neighbouring countries.

Strategic Influence in the Region

Analysts say these back-channel communications demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s influence on US foreign policy decisions regarding Iran.

By urging Trump to act, the crown prince may have shaped the timing and execution of the strikes that resulted in Khamenei’s death and the elimination of top Iranian security officials.

Observers also note that the crown prince’s lobbying reflects Riyadh’s broader strategy to counter Iran’s influence in the Gulf, including its military presence and support for proxy groups across the region.

The report suggests that while publicly advocating for diplomacy, Saudi Arabia’s leadership leveraged its close relationship with the US to ensure swift action against Tehran, raising questions about regional power dynamics and the role of Gulf states in shaping US military interventions.

Iran announces new leadership appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran has announced a new interim leadership arrangement following the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, activating a constitutional process to manage the country’s affairs pending the election of a permanent successor.

Religious scholar Alireza Arafi, a member of Iran’s Guardian Council, has been appointed to the leadership council tasked with carrying out the responsibilities of the supreme leader.

Arafi will serve alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei as part of the temporary governing body.

Iran releases names of top officials killed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and several top military and security officials were confirmed killed following coordinated US-Israel strikes.

Iranian authorities and the Israeli military released the names of senior figures said to have died in the attacks.

Meanwhile, Tehran reported over 200 casualties nationwide and pledged retaliation against US and Israeli interests.

