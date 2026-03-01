Iran has launched missile strikes targeting Riyadh, home to top Saudi Pro League clubs in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and other stars in Riyadh reportedly safe, fans voice concerns globally

Saudi Pro League faces potential suspension amid volatile security situation

The footballing world is on edge after multiple explosions were reported across Riyadh on Saturday, February 28th, following ballistic missile strikes launched by Iran.

The operation, dubbed "True Promise 4" by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was reportedly a retaliation against joint US and Israeli military operations.

The Iranian government on Saturday confirmed its attacks on several targets, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Photo by Atta Kenare

Source: Getty Images

Projectiles targeted several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain.

According to Al Jazeera, the Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed that Iran targeted Riyadh, home to several top Pro League clubs such as Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Shabab, and Al Riyadh.

Fortunately, authorities also confirmed that the attacks were nullified.

The timing could directly disrupt the ongoing Saudi Pro League season. Riyadh is a major football hub, and the attacks occurred during a critical period of Matchday 24 in the title race.

Just one day prior, on February 27, defending champions Al Hilal defeated Al Shabab 5-3 in the high-stakes Riyadh derby at the Kingdom Arena.

Football superstars at the heart of concern

The unrest comes at a particularly tense moment for football fans as Riyadh hosts numerous international stars.

The football world fears for the safety of Cristiano Ronaldo and other football stars playing in the Saudi Pro League. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Al Nassr captain and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo resides in the city, along with Al Hilal’s new signing Karim Benzema and other high-profile expatriates competing in the Pro League.

The attacks raise immediate concerns about the safety of these players and their families.

The Saudi Pro League is currently witnessing an intense title battle, with Al Ahli temporarily seizing the top of the table after defeating Al Riyadh 1-0 on February 26, while Al Nassr reclaimed top spot after their 3-1 win away to Al Fayha on Saturday, February 28, GOAL reports.

The volatile security situation has prompted speculation that domestic football may be suspended indefinitely, prioritising the protection of players, staff, and fans in the city.

Fans react to the crisis

Social media has been flooded with anxious reactions from football fans worried about the safety of their idols.

Marvin tweeted:

"Hope the GOAT is safe though. That's all that matters right now."

Divine added:

"They couldn't defeat him on the field so they resolved in underhanded tactics smssh but my goat is indistructible 😎"

Mustapha Blacko shared:

"Omg I hope Ronaldo is fine😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 someone should please check up on him omg I have been restless since."

Lawrence Ohwodiasia tweeted:

"This is starting to look really scary. I hope Cristiano Ronaldo as well as other players and civilians are safe. LET THERE BE PEACE 🙏"

BeByDay added:

"The GOAT must be protected at all costs immediately."

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United during his second stint at Old Trafford, and his presence has brought unprecedented attention to the league.

