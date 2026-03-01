Iran has activated its constitutional succession process following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

The person has been appointed to the temporary leadership council alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei

The council will oversee the supreme leader’s responsibilities until the Assembly of Experts elects a permanent successor

Iran has announced a new interim leadership arrangement following the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, activating a constitutional process to manage the country's affairs pending the election of a permanent successor.

Iran has activated its constitutional succession process following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

As reported by Aljareerah, religious scholar Alireza Arafi, a member of Iran’s Guardian Council, has been appointed to the leadership council tasked with carrying out the responsibilities of the supreme leader.

Arafi will serve alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei as part of the temporary governing body.

Under Iran’s constitutional framework, the leadership council assumes the duties of the supreme leader until the Assembly of Experts convenes to elect a new leader.

Who is Iran’s new interim leader?

Ayatollah Arafi is a prominent Islamic scholar and jurist (faqih) within the Islamic Republic. He moved to Qom in 1970 at the age of 11 to pursue religious studies and trained under leading clerics, including Morteza Haeri Yazdi, Mohammad Fazel Lankarani, Hossein Vahid Khorasani and Naser Makarem Shirazi.

He attained the rank of mujtahid — a scholar qualified to exercise independent reasoning (ijtihad) in Islamic jurisprudence and usul al-fiqh.

In addition to jurisprudence, he has expertise in philosophy and other Islamic sciences. He has authored several books and continues to teach advanced Bahsul Kharij courses in Qom.

Arafi has held several influential roles:

President of Iran’s Academic Council since 2016, overseeing Islamic educational institutions nationwide.

Former President of Al-Mustafa International University.

Member of the Guardian Council since 2019, one of six jurisprudents appointed by Khamenei.

The Guardian Council reviews legislation and electoral candidates to ensure compliance with Iran’s constitution and Islamic law. Arafi also serves as deputy speaker within the body linked to supervising and appointing the supreme leader.

Close ties to Khamenei

Many of Arafi’s key appointments came during Khamenei’s tenure, reflecting a relationship described by observers as one of trust and alignment. He is widely seen as a central figure in promoting Islamic education and expanding Iran’s religious outreach globally.

After Khamenei’s death, Arafi was named to the temporary leadership council alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi is a senior Iranian cleric and jurist appointed to the interim leadership council after Khamenei’s death. Photo: iranintl.com

The council is tasked with fulfilling the supreme leader’s responsibilities until the Assembly of Experts elects a permanent successor.

Iran declares 40 days of mourning

Iranian state television confirmed the decision on Sunday, shortly after reporting Khamenei’s death.

A presenter described him as a “martyr,” declaring that his path and mission “will neither be lost nor forgotten” but pursued “with greater vigour and zeal.”

Iran releases names of top officials killed

Iranian authorities and the Israeli military released the names of senior figures said to have died in the attacks.

Meanwhile, Tehran reported over 200 casualties nationwide and pledged retaliation against US and Israeli interests.

