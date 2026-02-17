Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

The month, which lasts 29 or 30 days, is marked by fasting from dawn to dusk. Muslims observing the fast will refrain from eating and drinking for about 12 to 15 hours each day, depending on their location.

Spiritual significance of Ramadan

According Al Jazeera, Muslims believe Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

The fast involves abstinence from food, drink, smoking and sexual relations during daylight hours, with the aim of achieving greater “taqwa”, or consciousness of God.

Why Ramadan dates change every year

Ramadan begins 10 to 12 days earlier each year because the Islamic calendar follows the lunar Hijri calendar, with months lasting 29 or 30 days. This makes the lunar year shorter than the solar year by 11 days.

As a result, Ramadan will be observed twice in the year 2030 – first beginning on January 5 and then starting again on December 26.

Fasting hours in the northern and southern hemispheres

For nearly 90 percent of the world’s population living in the Northern Hemisphere, fasting hours will be slightly shorter this year and will continue to decrease until 2031, when Ramadan coincides with the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.

In contrast, Muslims living south of the equator will experience longer fasting hours compared to last year.

Fasting times around the world

Daylight hours vary across the globe, affecting fasting duration.

• In the Northern Hemisphere, where it is winter, fasts will last about 12 to 13 hours on the first day, gradually increasing throughout the month.

• In southern countries such as Chile, New Zealand and South Africa, fasts will last about 14 to 15 hours on the first day, before decreasing as the month progresses.

Ramadan continues to be a time of reflection, prayer and community for Muslims worldwide. The variation in fasting hours highlights the global diversity of the observance, while the shifting dates underscore the unique rhythm of the lunar calendar.

