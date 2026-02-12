The United States Secretary of State designated four countries as state sponsors of terrorism under long-standing legal authorities

These designations carries strict sanctions, including bans on defence exports, restrictions on foreign assistance, and controls on sensitive trade

Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and Syria remains on the list, each added on different dates spanning from 1979 to 2021

The United States Secretary of State determines that certain countries had repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism.

These countries were designated under three laws: section 1754(c) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019, section 40 of the Arms Export Control Act, and section 620A of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.

Officials explained that the designation carried four main categories of sanctions.

These included restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance, a ban on defence exports and sales, controls over exports of dual-use items, and miscellaneous financial and other restrictions.

Impact of sanctions

US stated that designation under these laws also triggered other sanctions. These penalised persons and countries that engaged in certain trade with state sponsors of terrorism.

At present, four countries were listed as state sponsors of terrorism.

Countries currently designated

Cuba, 2021

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), 2017

Iran, 1984

Syria, 1979

US and Iran

Relations between Iran and the United States had been described as deeply strained since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini overthrew the pro‑Western Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

It was noted that the revolution marked a turning point, transforming Iran into a major adversary of Washington in the Middle East.

Tensions escalated over issues such as Iran’s nuclear ambitions, U.S. sanctions, and regional influence, with episodes including the 1953 U.S.-backed coup, the hostage crisis of 1979, and more recent military confrontations.

North Korea and US

Relations between the United States and North Korea had long been marked by hostility and mistrust. Observers explained that the two countries had no formal diplomatic ties, relying instead on neutral intermediaries such as the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang to handle limited consular matters.

It was noted that the main source of tension was North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which Washington viewed as a direct threat to its security and that of its allies.

Broader implications

US noted that the designation had long-term consequences for the countries involved. It will restrict their access to U.S. assistance and limit their ability to engage in international trade involving defence and sensitive technologies.

US officials emphasised that the sanctions were designed to deter support for terrorism and to protect U.S. national security interests.

