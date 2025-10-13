Hamas has released all 20 living hostages in Gaza as part of a major prisoner exchange with Israel, which freed nearly 2,000 Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump declared the Israel-Hamas war “over” before arriving in Egypt to co-host a peace summit with global leaders

The Sharm el-Sheikh summit, co-chaired by Trump and Egypt’s President al-Sissi, aims to secure a fragile ceasefire and chart a path to long-term Middle East stability

Hamas announced on Monday that it had freed all 20 living hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for the release of more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody.

The final group of seven captives was handed over to the Israeli army via the Red Cross shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Israel.

Global leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for peace summit co-hosted by Trump and al-Sissi following Gaza ceasefire breakthrough. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/X

The exchange marked a significant breakthrough in the conflict, which has gripped the region for months. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Tel Aviv, Trump declared, “the war between Israel and Hamas is over.”

Trump addresses Israeli parliament before Egypt summit

Upon arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport, Trump was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He later met with families of the freed hostages and addressed lawmakers in the Knesset, reaffirming U.S. support for Israel and the newly brokered ceasefire.

Trump then travelled to Egypt, where he is set to co-host a high-level summit in Sharm el-Sheikh alongside Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi. The summit, scheduled for later on Monday, aims to consolidate the fragile truce and promote long-term peace and stability in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

Sharm el-Sheikh summit draws global leaders

The summit has drawn more than 20 world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UN Secretary General António Guterres, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Merz, speaking ahead of the summit, expressed hope that Trump could now use his diplomatic influence to help end the war in Ukraine. “I hope Trump can now use his influence to end war in Ukraine,” Merz said.

The gathering in Sharm el-Sheikh is expected to focus on humanitarian aid, regional security, and the next steps in the peace process following the hostage release and prisoner exchange.

