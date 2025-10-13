Israel Receives All 20 Living Captives Held by Gaza as Ceasefire Continues
- A major prisoner exchange has begun following Hamas’s release of all 20 living Israeli captives held in Gaza
- US President Donald Trump has arrived in Israel to address the Knesset and co-chair an international summit on the ceasefire deal
- Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, with over 67,000 reported killed since October 2023
The long-awaited release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails commenced today, following Hamas’s decision to free all 20 living Israeli captives previously held in the Gaza Strip.
The exchange forms a central pillar of the newly brokered ceasefire agreement, which has drawn international attention and diplomatic engagement.
Hamas officials have hailed the exchange as a landmark moment for the Palestinian people. Speaking to Al Jazeera, the director of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office described the development as a significant victory for the resistance movement.
“The release of prisoners and the cessation of war in Gaza marks a great day,” the director said.
He confirmed that several detainees who had spent decades in Israeli custody were among those being freed.
A total of 154 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be deported as part of the deal.
The director also accused Israeli authorities of attempting to “evade its obligations in every agreement,” but emphasised that Palestinian negotiators had “insisted on confirming the names of the prisoners to be released.”
He added:
“We have made improvements to the lists of prisoners, especially those detained from Gaza.”
Trump arrives in Israel ahead of summit
US President Donald Trump landed in Israel earlier today, where he is scheduled to address the Knesset before travelling to Egypt to co-chair an international summit focused on the ceasefire deal.
His visit comes amid heightened diplomatic activity surrounding the prisoner exchange and broader efforts to stabilise the region.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid is currently speaking in the Knesset, with Trump expected to deliver remarks shortly.
Observers are closely watching for key policy signals and commitments from the US administration.
Netanyahu pledges to expand Abraham Accords
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed his commitment to the Abraham Accords, expressing optimism about future peace initiatives.
“Under your leadership, we can forge new peace treaties with Arab countries in the region and Muslim countries beyond the region,” Netanyahu said, addressing Trump directly.
He added that he looked forward to “continuing marching with you on the path we paved together with the Abraham Accords.”
Gaza death toll climbs amid ongoing recovery efforts
Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deepen. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that 63 people have died in the past 24 hours, including 60 whose bodies were recovered from earlier Israeli attacks.
Rescue operations remain severely hampered, with many victims still trapped under rubble and in inaccessible areas.
Since the outbreak of hostilities on 7 October 2023, the death toll in Gaza has reached 67,869, with 170,105 people wounded.
Civil defence and ambulance crews are reportedly struggling to reach affected zones due to widespread destruction and ongoing logistical challenges.
Britain recognises Palestinian state after Israel ignores ultimatum
Legit.ng earlier reported that Britain formally recognised the State of Palestine on Sunday, citing Israel’s failure to meet conditions including a ceasefire in the nearly two-year-old Gaza war.
The announcement, made by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, signalled a significant shift in UK foreign policy and carried symbolic weight given Britain’s historic role in the creation of modern Israel following World War Two.
The decision comes amid mounting international pressure to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which Starmer described as “utterly intolerable”.
Source: Legit.ng
