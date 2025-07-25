France is set to become the first G7 nation to formally recognise the State of Palestine, with President Emmanuel Macron announcing the decision will be made at the UN General Assembly in September

The move has drawn praise from Palestinian officials and sharp rebukes from Israel and the United States, igniting global debate over its impact on peace efforts and regional stability

Macron’s announcement comes amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where calls for ceasefire and aid have intensified following thousands of civilian casualties

President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would formally recognise a Palestinian state in September, becoming the first nation within the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries to do so.

The declaration, posted Thursday on X, confirmed the official announcement will take place at a session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In his post, Macron emphasised the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating, “The urgent need today is for the war in Gaza to end and for the civilian population to be rescued. Peace is possible. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

International reactions to Palestinian statehood recognition

Macron’s move drew swift international reactions. Palestinian officials hailed the announcement, calling it a reaffirmation of France’s commitment to international law. Hussein al-Sheikh, deputy to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, said, “This position reflects France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state,” as reported by AFP.

On the opposing end, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron’s decision, arguing that it legitimised terrorism. He warned in a post on X, “We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the 7 October massacre… A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel - not to live in peace beside it.”

The United States also opposed the development, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio describing the move as “reckless.” Meanwhile, Hamas labelled France’s decision a “positive step in the right direction” and called on other nations to follow suit.

Palestinian statehood and global recognition

Currently, more than 140 of the 193 United Nations member states recognise the State of Palestine. A handful of European Union nations, including Spain and Ireland, are among them. However, the UK and the US, both key allies of Israel, have not formally recognised it.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Thursday that he would hold an “emergency call” with French and German leaders to explore ways to stop the bloodshed in Gaza. He reiterated that statehood is an “inalienable right of the Palestinian people,” and called for a ceasefire as a pathway to recognising a Palestinian state and achieving a two-state solution.

Under mounting pressure from MPs, the UK’s foreign affairs committee urged the government to act immediately. In a published report, the committee declared, “An inalienable right should not be made conditional.”

Saudi Arabia welcomed France’s pledge, stating it reaffirmed the global consensus on Palestinians’ right to self-determination and sovereignty.

Gaza humanitarian crisis intensifies

France’s announcement comes amid continued devastation in Gaza following the Israeli military’s response to Hamas’s 7 October 2023 assault on southern Israel, which killed approximately 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostage-takings.

Gaza’s health ministry reported that over 59,000 people had been killed in the territory since the offensive began.

The UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (Unrwa) warned on Thursday that one in five children in Gaza City was malnourished, with cases rising daily. More than 100 aid organisations and human rights groups have called for urgent international intervention to prevent mass starvation.

Israel denies placing Gaza under siege, attributing worsening conditions to Hamas.

