A US federal judge upheld the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Cameroonian and Afghan nationals

The ruling followed a legal challenge by immigration advocates, who argued that ongoing conflicts in Cameroon and Afghanistan still pose serious risks

The termination is set to take effect on August 4, 2025, marking a major shift in US immigration policy impacting vulnerable populations

A United States federal judge had granted approval for the Trump administration’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 8,000 Cameroonian nationals residing in the US.

According to a report by Reuters, the ruling was also expected to affect around 14,600 Afghan citizens who fled to the US amid the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

8000 Africans Face Deportation from US After Court Approval. Photo credit: Analogu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Temporary protected status policy and its impact

Temporary Protected Status is an immigration provision under the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows nationals from countries experiencing armed conflict or environmental disasters to remain in the United States without facing deportation.

TPS beneficiaries may also qualify for work authorisation during the designated period, provided they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

Cameroon had initially been designated for TPS in June 2022 for 18 months due to armed conflict that hindered the safe return of its citizens. The status was later extended for another 18 months, which was due to expire on 7 June 2025.

Legal challenge from CASA falls short

The US government had moved to end TPS for Cameroonian and Afghan nationals in April 2025.

However, the immigration advocacy organisation CASA filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security seeking to halt the termination.

On Monday, a panel of appellate judges determined that while CASA had brought forward “a plausible claim for relief,” the organisation’s evidence was insufficient to justify delaying the government’s planned action.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had yet to issue a comment on the latest ruling. Nevertheless, according to a prior statement released on 6 April 2025, the TPS termination was scheduled to take effect at 11:59 p.m. local time on 4 August 2025.

US government cites improvements in Cameroon

In her April statement, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem defended the decision, stating, “the conditions wey bin support Cameroon designation for TPS on di basis of ongoing armed conflict.”

She asserted that although militant activity by Boko Haram and separatist violence continued in parts of Cameroon, the crises had been largely contained.

According to Noem, “di crises don dey largely contained and dia impact now na only in about three of di ten regions wey make up Cameroon.”

She concluded that Cameroonian nationals could safely return to areas that no longer posed a significant threat to personal safety.

The DHS Secretary further claimed that “to allow di aliens remain temporarily for di United States dey contrary to di national interest of di United States.”

The ruling marked a pivotal moment in US immigration policy, as authorities continued to re-evaluate TPS designations in light of evolving geopolitical conditions and national interest concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng