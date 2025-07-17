NIMASA has shut down some facilities in Lagos for repeatedly failing to comply with the ISPS Code, despite multiple warnings

The agency stated that the enforcement aligns with global standards, emphasising the importance of maritime safety and security

NIMASA’s Director General assured that the facilities can reopen once they meet all compliance requirements, noting their role in supporting trade

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has taken decisive action by shutting down the ShellPlux and TMDK facilities located in the Ijegun-Egba area of Lagos for failing to comply with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

According to NIMASA, the closures were necessary after both facilities consistently failed to meet the ISPS Code requirements, despite being issued several warnings.

Edward Osagie, who heads public relations at the agency, stated that the enforcement decision was made in response to ongoing violations and was carried out in line with international standards.

He further explained that the action is supported by Section 79(f) of the 2014 ISPS Code Implementation Regulations, which stipulates that any port facility remaining non-compliant for more than three months must be shut down.

Commenting on the situation, NIMASA’s Director General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reiterated the agency’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.

He said:

“In wielding the big stick, we acted only as a last resort. Our primary goal is to enforce safety and security practices across Nigerian ports and jetties. At a time when we are collaborating with the United States Coast Guard to lift the conditions of entry on vessels from Nigeria, we cannot afford lapses that jeopardise our progress.”

Dr. Mobereola also noted that once the facilities meet all necessary security requirements, they will be allowed to resume operations, recognising their significance in supporting trade and logistics.

He added that the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is committed to fostering safe and sustainable maritime trade in Nigeria.

The ISPS Code, established as part of an amendment to the SOLAS Convention by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), aims to strengthen the security of ships and port facilities involved in international commerce.

This action shows that NIMASA is serious about making sure all port facilities in Nigeria follow international safety and security rules. By doing this, they aim to build trust with investors and keep port operations safe and reliable.

