Jos, Plateau state - The Plateau state Government has called for the immediate withdrawal of soldiers from security flashpoints in the state.

This is cominig after a deadly attack in Riyom Local Government Area that left 27 people dead.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang made the demand during a visit to the grieving communities on Wednesday, criticising the military for failing to prevent the killings or apprehend the attackers.

Governor condemns failure of security agencies

While addressing residents, Governor Mutfwang expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and accused security personnel of negligence.

“This level of carnage should never have happened. It is unacceptable that despite the presence of security forces in the area, these attackers came and went without challenge,” the governor said.

Government wants mobile police to replace military

In a statement issued Friday, Prof Chris Kwaja, the governor’s Special Envoy on Peace and Security, reiterated the administration’s frustration with the military’s handling of the situation.

He stated that the continued presence of soldiers has failed to prevent attacks and that a new security strategy was needed.

“The Federal Government should, as a matter of priority, consider withdrawing all military personnel deployed in flashpoints and replace them with Mobile Police Squads,” Kwaja said.

He added:

“This change in approach is necessary to ensure a more effective and responsive security strategy that prioritises the fight against asymmetric warfare, which the MOPOL is conversant with.”

Operation Safe Haven under scrutiny

Kwaja particularly blamed Operation Safe Haven, the multi-agency task force in charge of maintaining peace in Plateau State, for failing to act on available intelligence prior to the attack.

He said,

“There were clear early warning signs and intelligence reports ahead of Tuesday night’s assault. This attack was avoidable. Yet, those charged with securing the area did not act.”

Call for urgent federal response

The Plateau Government now urges the Federal Government to take urgent steps to review the security architecture in the state to prevent further bloodshed.

Residents of the affected villages continue to mourn their losses, even as fears of further violence remain high.

