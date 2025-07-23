Islamic cleric Sheikh Jingir rejected calls by the Plateau State government to withdraw soldiers from crisis-hit areas

He argued that combined security efforts like Operation Safe Haven remain vital for protecting lives and restoring order

Jingir also urged residents of Plateau to set aside ethnic and religious differences and work towards peaceful coexistence

The National Chairman of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has voiced strong opposition to recent calls for the withdrawal of soldiers from violence-prone areas in Plateau State.

Addressing journalists in Jos on Tuesday, the influential Islamic cleric warned that such a move could endanger the safety of lives and property across affected communities.

Sheikh Jingir has rejected proposals to have officers withdrawn from violence-prone areas. Photo: FB/NigerianArmy

His comments come after the Plateau State government urged the federal authorities to replace soldiers currently stationed in key flashpoints with mobile policemen.

The recommendation followed the killing of 27 residents in Tahoss community, Riyom Local Government Area, prompting concerns over the military’s effectiveness in preventing renewed violence.

Jingir negates state government's view

Reacting to the call, Sheikh Jingir stressed the importance of maintaining a robust security presence.

“We do not support the call to withdraw soldiers from flashpoints. It is not beneficial to the security of lives and property. Since the outbreak of violence in the state, soldiers have been doing their best to restore order,” he stated.

Plateau has been experiencing a surge in instances of insecurity lately.

He further noted that confidence remains high in federal security agencies, including the police, and advocated for a combined approach rather than removing any particular force.

“We do not support the removal of soldiers or the police; rather, we support a combination of all security agencies, like Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), as a strategy by the federal government to achieve lasting peace in the state,” Jingir explained.

The cleric also commended the federal government and security chiefs for sustaining Operation Safe Haven, describing it as an inclusive initiative that unites personnel from diverse backgrounds to protect Plateau residents.

Beyond security policy, Sheikh Jingir appealed to the people of Plateau State to look beyond ethnic and religious divisions and embrace peace. He urged all communities to set aside long-standing differences to foster stability and development.

The debate over the best security strategy comes as the state continues to grapple with deadly attacks and tensions in rural areas, underlining the complexity of balancing public trust, military deployment, and long-term peacebuilding efforts.

Bandits kill retired officer in Plateau

Earlier, Legt.ng reported that armed bandits killed a retired police officer, Ayuba Bako, and two others after attacking two communities in Plateau state.

The gunmen suspected to be Fulani militant groups attacked Farin-Lamba, Jos South local government area, and Dahot village, Wereng Community, Riyom local government area, on Friday, May 23, 2025.

