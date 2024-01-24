The United States government has once again reiterated its strong relationship with the federal government of Nigeria

This was confirmed by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Nigeria on Tuesday, January 23

He told reporters that businesses in the US were willing to invest in Nigeria, but other impediments needed to be clearer

State House, Abuja - The United States has cited the high rate of corruption and difficulty in repatriating capital, amongst others, as some of the reasons why American entrepreneurs eager to invest in Nigeria are stalling.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told journalists at Nigeria’s Aso Villa on Tuesday, January 23.

Antony Blinken said President Bola Tinubu remains focused on helping integrate development in Nigeria across all sectors. Photo Credit: Antony Blinken

Source: Twitter

As quoted by Premium Times, Blinken said:

“American entrepreneurs and American companies are eager to partner with and invest in Nigeria’s economy, particularly in the tech sector… Nigeria offers real, clear, compelling opportunities for investors. At the same time, I think it is no secret that there remain some long-term challenges that need to be overcome…”

Following discussions with President Bola Tinubu, Mr Blinken informed reporters that for Nigeria to unleash its complete potential and enhance foreign investment, the West African nation must address corruption issues and facilitate a smoother process for foreign companies to repatriate their capital.

He said:

“Tackling corruption, making it easier for foreign companies to repatriate capital, these will all pull in a transformative direction and pull in transformative direct investment.”

US businesses to invest in tech - Blinken

Mr Blinken has mentioned that these investors are specifically keen on the technology industry, highlighting that various companies are deploying undersea cables and utilising satellite technology to enhance internet accessibility in Nigeria.

He expressed confidence in President Tinubu's administration, which is dedicated to addressing the existing challenges.

Despite the acknowledged difficulties in Nigeria, Blinken emphasised that the government and American business leaders actively seek opportunities to tap into the country's significant potential as a gateway to Africa.

He highlighted substantial investments made by private sector firms in partnership with local entities, focusing on fostering development, especially in the health sector.

The US Secretary of State visits Nigeria during his week-long tour of four African nations.

During his visit, he emphasised the United States' dedication to fostering meaningful collaborations in Africa, addressing common challenges, and fulfilling the commitments made to citizens.

He highlighted Nigeria's crucial role in US efforts on the continent, outlining various areas of partnership, such as participating in climate initiatives like the Global Methane Coalition.

Additionally, he mentioned the shared goal of seeking permanent representation in the UN Security Council and other global organisations. Mr Blinken praised Nigeria as a hub of remarkable innovation and dynamism.

