Thirty-one construction workers were miraculously rescued after a tunnel collapse in Wilmington, Los Angeles, prompting a swift response from emergency teams

Urban Search and Rescue crews worked through challenging conditions, hoisting trapped workers to safety in a dramatic crane operation

Authorities have launched an investigation into the collapse at the $630.5 million Effluent Outfall Tunnel project, as praise pours in for the heroic efforts of first responders

More than thirty construction workers were safely rescued following a dramatic tunnel collapse on Wednesday evening in Wilmington, Los Angeles.

Emergency services swiftly launched a full-scale operation at approximately 8pm, deploying all Urban Search and Rescue teams from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), according to CBS News.

The incident occurred at the Los Angeles Effluent Outfall Tunnel project, a $630.5 million undertaking commissioned by the LA County Sanitation District.

The seven-mile-long sewage tunnel, positioned roughly 450 feet underground and measuring about 18 feet in diameter, was being constructed by prime contractor Flatiron Dragados.

Workers climbed through rubble

Despite the complexity of the rescue, made more difficult by the tunnel’s only access shaft being nearly six miles from the collapse, the workers managed to climb over a mound of dirt up to 15 feet high to reunite with colleagues on the opposite side.

Authorities confirmed that they worked collaboratively to reach the distant access point before being safely hoisted to the surface using a specialised elevator system known as a “bird cage,” the only entry and exit to the tunnel.

NBC Los Angeles reported that 31 workers were lifted to safety in groups of eight. The rescue was completed within an hour, with the first group reaching the surface by 9pm. The site on South Figueroa Street witnessed emotional scenes as the freed workers embraced each other in relief.

Swift action from LAFD credited with saving lives

Local leaders commended the prompt and courageous response from emergency personnel.

“I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on X. “Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately. You are L.A.’s true heroes.”

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis added, “Over 100 personnel responded, your quick action saved lives. Thank you.”

No injuries were reported following thorough evaluations by paramedics on site, KTLA confirmed.

Cause of incident still unknown

While the cause of the collapse remains undetermined, officials from the LA County Sanitation District announced that a full investigation is underway.

The tunnelling portion of the Effluent Outfall Tunnel was expected to conclude this year, with the complete wastewater infrastructure project on track for 2027 completion.

