Bridge Collapses Tragically, Killing Nine People, Cars Plunge into River

At least nine people have been killed after the collapse of a bridge over a river in India’s western Gujarat state, according to authorities.

Gujarat’s Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said several vehicles fell into Mahisagar River when a portion of Gambhira Bridge collapsed on Wednesday morning.

Source: Getty Images

The bridge in the state’s Vadodara district had been constructed in 1985, added Patel.

Anil Dhameliya, a senior civil servant, told reporters at least nine bodies had been recovered, with five others injured in the incident. Rescue operations were under way, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was “deeply saddening” and offered condolences to the families of those who died.

India’s infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns, sometimes leading to major disasters on highways and bridges.

In 2022, a colonial-era cable suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu River in Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132.

Source: Legit.ng