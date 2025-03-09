As Nigeria continues to face economic challenges, many citizens are looking for opportunities in other countries. Some places have strict visa and residency rules, but others offer easier ways to relocate with little financial burden.

These opportunities come through government programmes, scholarships, or special agreements that reduce migration costs.

Nigerians can study, work, and live abroad with fewer financial challenges, but they must meet certain requirements and do proper research before applying.

Canada, 6 other countries Nigerians can move to with family at minimal cost

Here are seven countries where Nigerians can move at a lower cost, according to a BusinessDay report.

1. Germany – EU Blue Card Programme

Germany allows skilled workers to relocate through the EU Blue Card. This permit lets qualified professionals live and work in Germany for up to four years, with the option of permanent residency. To qualify, applicants need a university degree and a job offer that meets a required salary level. While it doesn’t cover all costs, it makes moving easier.

2. Finland – Job Seeker and Student Programmes

Finland offers job seeker visas and scholarships for students. Skilled workers can apply for a visa to search for jobs, and some universities provide scholarships that cover tuition and living expenses. Finland’s strong economy and high quality of life make it a great choice for career growth and education.

3. Canada – Express Entry Programme

Canada’s Express Entry system provides a quick way for skilled workers to get permanent residency. Professionals in fields like IT, healthcare, and engineering can apply. While there are some costs, scholarships and grants can help reduce expenses. Canada’s welcoming immigration policies make it a top destination for Nigerians seeking stability.

4. Singapore – Employment Pass for Skilled Workers

Singapore offers an Employment Pass for skilled professionals in finance, IT, and engineering. To qualify, applicants need a job offer from a Singaporean company. Entrepreneurs can also set up businesses there. Although an initial investment is required, Singapore’s strong job market and clear immigration process make relocation possible.

5. Sweden – Study and Work Opportunities

Sweden provides scholarships for Nigerian students, especially for postgraduate studies. These scholarships cover tuition and living expenses. Graduates can also apply for work permits, creating a pathway to long-term residence. Sweden’s education system and job opportunities make it a great choice for those looking to study and settle abroad.

6. New Zealand – Working Holiday Visa

New Zealand offers a Working Holiday Visa for Nigerians aged 18 to 30, allowing them to stay and work for up to 12 months (or 23 months in some cases). While it doesn’t cover all expenses, it helps individuals gain work experience, explore the country, and possibly secure a long-term job.

7. Norway – Skilled Worker Visa

Norway’s Skilled Worker Visa allows professionals in high-demand fields to relocate if they have a job offer from a Norwegian employer. The country also has a job seeker visa that lets individuals enter while searching for work. Norway’s healthcare, quality of life, and work-life balance make it an appealing option.

These countries provide Nigerians with affordable ways to relocate, offering work, study, and business opportunities with lower financial barriers. However, applicants should carefully review the requirements and prepare well before making a move.

