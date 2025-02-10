The final words of pilots involved in three devastating plane crashes have been revealed, shedding light on the harrowing moments before the tragedies.

The pilots of Air France Flight 447, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight, and a Pakistan International Airlines flight each conveyed a sense of lost control in their last words

These crashes left the world heartbroken and highlighted the immense challenges faced by pilots in critical situations

World - Several devastating plane crashes in recent years have not only claimed numerous lives but also left the world heartbroken.

The final moments of the pilots involved have been captured on cockpit recordings, revealing their painful last words.

Legit.ng discovered the last words of three pilots during these tragic crashes.

“I don't have control anymore”

On June 1, 2009, Air France Flight 447 plunged into the Atlantic Ocean while travelling from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Paris, France, killing all 228 passengers and crew on board.

The final words of Pierre-Cédric Bonin, the 32-year-old pilot at the controls, were recorded and made public two years after the accident.

Bonin's harrowing last words were: "[I] don't have control of the aeroplane anymore now," followed by the ominous, "I don't have control of the aeroplane at all!"

“Control is lost”

On December 25, 2024, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight, due to land in Russia, crash-landed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people.

Evidence suggests the plane may have been damaged by missiles fired by a Russian air-defence system as it tried to land in Chechnya.

At 8:16 am, one of the pilots reported: “We have control failure, bird strike in the cockpit.” By 8:20 am, the pilot declared: “Left 360, my plane is losing control.” Moments before the crash, the pilot's final words were: "Control is lost."

“We lost engines”

In May 2020, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi, killing 98 people on board. Flight PK 8303 went down in a residential area as it approached Jinnah International Airport.

The pilot sent a mayday and informed controllers that the aircraft had lost power from both its engines during its second attempt to land.

The pilot's last words were: "We are returning back, we have lost engines," before the plane crashed.

Variety of factors

Airplane crashes have tragically occurred worldwide, often resulting in significant loss of life and leaving communities heartbroken.

These incidents can be caused by a variety of factors, including technical malfunctions, human error, adverse weather conditions, and even external interference such as missile strikes.

Despite advances in aviation technology and safety measures, the risk of accidents remains, underscoring the importance of continuous improvements in aircraft design, pilot training, and air traffic control systems.

