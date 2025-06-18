A seven-month pregnant woman and her husband were among those who died in the Air India plane crash.

Vaibhav Patel, 29, and his 27-year-old wife Jinal Goswami had travelled to Ahmedabad for their baby shower.

Source: Getty Images

The couple were living in Croydon, London, but had recently moved from Southampton in Hampshire where Mr Patel had worked.

Their close friend Nirav Patel told the BBC the pair were very happy and excited for the birth of their first child.

Their funeral was held in India on Monday.

Nirav, who lives in Southampton, said he had been friends with Vaibhav for over a decade and knew him from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

He said that Viabhav, who had been married to his wife for four years, was a "good person who always supported his family and friends".

"When he worked in Southampton I saw him a lot. We worked together at Papa Johns in Portswood.

"The couple were in Ahmedabad to celebrate their own baby shower. It was on the 5 June. She was seven months pregnant. They were very happy.

"Vaibhav did not have a father, so he was the big son supporting the family back in India."

Nirav said news of the came as a huge shock to him and all of the family in India.

