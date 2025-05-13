The UK government tightened immigration policies, reducing the Graduate Route visa from two years to 18 months in response to concerns over systemic abuse

New measures introduced stricter compliance rules for universities, tougher asylum rejection criteria, and expanded deportation powers for foreign criminals

Authorities emphasised that these reforms aim to restore credibility, strengthen border control, and ensure public confidence in the immigration system

The UK government cut the Graduate Route visa duration from two years to 18 months as part of a broader effort to tighten controls on international education, asylum, and family immigration.

The decision, outlined in the Immigration White Paper released on Monday, reflected concerns over “systemic abuse and mission drift” in visa pathways.

UK Government Reduces Graduate Route for Nigeria, Other Countries, Sponsors Under Scrutiny. Photo credit: Moazi Salhi/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Graduate route shortened, sponsors under scrutiny

Previously offering two years of post-study work rights, the Graduate Route visa was reduced to 18 months, with stricter conditions on transitioning to work visas and limited rights for dependants.

The government argued that the route had failed to meet its original objectives, stating it had become a loophole for unsponsored employment and a target for misuse.

To retain international recruitment licences, universities were required to comply with enhanced compliance standards.

Institutions with low progression-to-work rates or misleading recruitment practices faced possible sanctions. The Home Office emphasised that sponsors undermining the system’s integrity would be held accountable.

New rejection rules for asylum claims

The asylum system underwent restructuring to tighten admissibility rules. Applicants whose home country conditions had not materially changed—or those who failed to claim asylum upon arrival—could now be automatically refused.

The reforms aimed to restore the threshold for protection to its original level, ensuring only qualifying claims were processed.

Tougher deportation laws for foreign criminals

Legislation was introduced to expand deportation powers, enabling authorities to remove all foreign offenders, not just those sentenced to more than 12 months in prison.

The government placed heightened focus on crimes involving violence against women and girls, reinforcing its stance on safety and law enforcement.

Additionally, plans to limit the use of Article 8 (right to family life) in immigration appeals were unveiled, shifting decision-making power from courts to Parliament.

The government argued that elected officials should determine residency status rather than legal proceedings.

Stronger penalties for visa sponsorship violations

Employers, universities, and other sponsors faced financial penalties, licence revocations, and recruitment bans if found guilty of facilitating visa abuse.

The government declared that sponsorship remained a privilege, not a right, reinforcing its commitment to holding sponsors accountable for international recruitment practices.

Government defends immigration overhaul

The Home Office described the new measures as part of a long-term strategy to restore credibility and reduce immigration numbers, assuring the public of a more controlled system.

“This is about rebuilding integrity,” said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. “We’re making it clear that the UK welcomes global talent—but not at the cost of public confidence or border control.”

UK government to end overseas recruitment for care workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has announced plans to end overseas recruitment for care workers in a bid to reduce net migration.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that new rules would require care companies to hire British nationals or extend visas of foreign workers already residing in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng