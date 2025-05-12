The UK government is set to overhaul care worker visa policies, aiming to reduce net migration by restricting overseas recruitment for lower-skilled roles

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that care firms must prioritize hiring British nationals or extend visas for existing foreign workers instead

The proposed changes, expected to be unveiled on May 12, could lead to a significant reduction in migrant workers entering the care sector while tightening skilled visa requirements

The UK government has announced plans to end overseas recruitment for care workers in a bid to reduce net migration.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that new rules would require care companies to hire British nationals or extend visas of foreign workers already residing in the country.

Major immigration reforms to be unveiled

The changes are part of broader immigration reforms, expected to be unveiled on May 12. The government aims to cut net migration by up to 50,000 lower-skilled and care workers over the next year.

With net migration hitting 728,000 last year, the Labour government is set to introduce stricter measures to control workforce entry into the UK.

Skilled visa threshold to be raised

A significant aspect of the immigration overhaul includes increasing the threshold for skilled visas to graduate level, tightening the current A-level requirement.

Additionally, the list of temporary shortage visas will be narrowed, impacting industries such as carpentry, graphic design, and pharmaceutical technology.

The National Care Association warned that ending care worker recruitment from abroad could worsen staffing challenges in the care sector.

Executive Chairman Nadra Ahmed stated that providers would "always prefer to have a domestic workforce," but noted that availability remains an issue.

Political debate over migration cap

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticised the government's plan as "too little," calling for an annual cap on migration.

The Conservatives are pushing for a yearly migration vote in Parliament this week, arguing that stronger restrictions would reduce migration by significantly more than 50,000.

International student and graduate policy tweaks

The government is also making changes to international student rules, ensuring compliance in universities while allowing foreign students to stay and work in the UK after completing their courses.

Labour's immigration policy under pressure

Labour's migration crackdown follows Reform UK's surge in local elections, where the party won control of 10 councils. Reform leader Nigel Farage claimed that Labour's policy was only introduced because of his party's rising influence.

As the UK prepares for a major shift in visa regulations and recruitment laws, critics and supporters alike anticipate a challenging period for industries reliant on overseas workers.

The extent to which domestic hiring efforts will succeed remains uncertain as the government pushes forward with its net migration reduction strategy.

